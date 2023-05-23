Fast Company To Host Frictionless Commerce Panel Discussion at GS1 Connect

News provided by

GS1 US

23 May, 2023, 09:15 ET

Keynote Session To Feature Fernish, Grabango and Mansueto Ventures Discussing Solutions for the Seamless Shopping Experience

EWING, N.J., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2023, the conference and exhibition hosted by GS1 US, has added a keynote panel discussion to the agenda titled, "The Future Is Frictionless: Building the New Ecosystem of Commerce." Hosted by Fast Company and GS1 US, the panel with take place during GS1 Connect, being held June 5-7, 2023, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

In this 45-minute chat moderated by Stephanie Mehta, CEO and chief content officer of Mansueto Ventures (parent company of Fast Company and Inc.), attendees will be privy to an in-depth debate about whether frictionless commerce is an overambitious dream or a soon-to-be seen "phygital" ecosystem. Panel participants include:

  • Kristin Toth, president, CEO and board member, Fernish
  • John Chin, senior director, marketing, Grabango
  • Melanie Nuce-Hilton, senior vice president, innovation & partnerships, GS1 US

"The last three years have seen an increase in consumer demand for more-convenient and seamless shopping experiences," said Nuce-Hilton. "This live discussion at GS1 Connect will tap into how cutting-edge innovation, technology and unique identification all factor into the frictionless marketplace of tomorrow."

GS1 Connect 2023 will feature more than 400 attending companies coming together to share strategies for leveraging GS1 Standards to enable end-to-end supply chain visibility; an inspirational keynote speech from co-founder and first CEO of Netflix, Marc Randolph; Trading Partner Roundtable discussions and "How to Do Business With…" Sessions; the Startup Lab Pitch Competition; and more. To view the agenda, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

For more information about GS1 US, visit www.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US
GS1 US®, a member of GS1global, is a not-for-profit information standards organization that facilitates industry collaboration to help improve supply chain visibility and efficiency through the use of GS1 Standards, the most widely used supply chain standards system in the world. Nearly 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading partner collaboration that optimizes their supply chains, drives cost performance and revenue growth, while also enabling regulatory compliance. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based RFID, data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®).

About Fast Company
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

SOURCE GS1 US

Also from this source

Walmart Executive Joins GS1 US Board of Governors

GS1 US Launches Data Hub on Snowflake Marketplace

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.