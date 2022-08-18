Fast, fluid, flawless - meet the new motorola edge

With motorola edge, see your entertainment come to life on a 6.6" OLED display with HDR10+. Enjoy 100% of the DCI-P3 color space for a more vibrant and diverse set of colors that meet cinematic standards for accuracy. The 10-bit display allows you to view over a billion shades of true-to-life color, and notice details like never before. Plus, a 144Hz refresh rate makes playing games, scrolling websites and switching between apps smooth, seamless and unbelievably fast.

A truly immersive experience demands the latest audio hardware and processing software. This is where Dolby Atmos® technology and two stereo speakers come in. Together, they deliver audio that is clear, rich and precise, resulting in fuller, multi-dimensional sound.

great results in any light, any angle

The motorola edge features a 50 MP high-res camera system, offering OIS and omni-directional PDAF technology, delivering our fastest, smoothest and most accurate autofocus yet. The 50 MP2 main camera combines every 4 pixels into one large ultra pixel for 4x better light sensitivity than standard pixel technology. Fit all your friends in the frame with a 13 MP ultrawide lens that also enhances brightness, and get even closer to the action with Macro Vision. For selfies, the new motorola edge packs in a 32 MP front camera featuring a RGBC color filter for enhanced image quality in challenging lighting conditions.

We know an amazing camera experience extends beyond ultra high-res sensors. That's why Motorola has created software to help our consumers tell the stories they want. Count on dynamic features such as Auto Night Vision, Dual Capture, Spot Color mode, super slow-mo video, document scanner and more to do just that.

Plus, with 256 GB or 128 GB of built-in storage3, you have tons of room for your photos and videos. As an added bonus, the new motorola edge will include 100GB of Google One access for 12 months, on us. With Google One, you get the peace of mind of having extra cloud storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos, plus seamless phone backup and enhanced security features.4

power amazing experiences

You can count on the new motorola edge to fuel your full day and more thanks to a massive 5000mAh battery that provides up to 2 days of battery life1, and Micron's uMPC5 memory to maintain 5G speeds and data without compromising performance.5 When it's time to charge up, choose between TurboPower™ 306, wireless charging or power-sharing for hours of battery in just minutes7.

All these premium features are made possible with the latest MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor, which allows you to connect seamlessly to 5G5 and the fastest Wi-Fi 6E networks8, download shows in seconds9 and video chat with friends around the world. You can also capture ultra-sharp 4K HDR videos and boost performance without draining your battery. The MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is compatible with both mmWave and sub6 5G networks.

Continue unleashing your smartphone's potential with Ready For Wireless and Ready For PC. Ready For Wireless allows you to amplify your phone's capabilities by wirelessly connecting10 to larger displays. Create larger-than-life moments by moving your phone's games to the big screen or participating in video calls that make you feel like you're right in the room. With Ready For PC11, combine the best functionalities of your smartphone and desktop for full integration, such as sharing files between devices or editing text on either device without barriers.

The new motorola edge will run on a clean version of Android 12, complete with My UX features you know and love. The device will also receive 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of bi-monthly security updates.

with the environment in mind - inside and out

The new motorola edge is the first Motorola device to be fully carbon offset, and arrive in 100% plastic-free packaging across all retailers and select carriers.

Leveraging United Nations Climate Action projects, Motorola secures offsets to compensate for the remaining carbon footprint of every motorola edge purchased. As a leader in sustainability, Motorola supports Climate Action projects with the goal of meeting the needs of sustainability-minded consumers and enabling more meaningful action around the world. Learn more details about the program here .

In an ongoing effort to reduce plastic waste, Motorola is committed to using 60% recyclable materials and 50% less single-use plastics in smartphone packaging by 2025/26. The new motorola edge eco-friendly box is expected to reduce plastic waste by 5.7 tonnes and CO2 emissions by 83.40 tonnes.12/13

availability

United States

In the U.S., the new motorola edge will be available at T-Mobile in the coming weeks (FRP: $498.00) with a limited time offer to pick it up free when adding a line. The device will have subsequent availability at AT&T, Verizon, Spectrum Mobile, UScellular, and Visible and will also be available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com at a limited time launch price of $499.99.

Canada

In Canada, the new motorola edge will be available in the coming months.

Legal disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Dolby, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. Google and Android are trademarks of Google, LLC. USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC.

Motorola edge is designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo.

All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. 50 MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1 large quad pixel, for a photo resolution of 12 MP Available user storage is less due to many factors, including operating system, software and functions utilizing part of this capacity; may change with software updates. Security features and beneǁts vary by country and plan 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details. Charging plug not included in-box Battery must be substantially depleted; charging rate slows as charging progresses. All battery life claims are approximate and based on the median user tested across a mixed use profile (which includes both usage and standby time) under optimal network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depends on many factors including signal strength, network and device settings, temperature, battery condition, and usage patterns. Available only in certain countries due to regulatory limitations; see service provider for availability; requires separately purchased Wi-Fi 6e compatible router and plan that may vary by location. Based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity, providing 90-130 Mbps download speeds to the average user. 5G service plan and 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details. Ready For wireless connection is supported with TVs that support Android smartphone screen mirroring (Miracast) only. Ready For PC is available on selected devices, and on Windows 10 and 11. Visit the FAQ page for a full list of device and software compatibility. Requires PC app download. PC and mobile device to connect wirelessly must share the same Wi-Fi AP (access point) OR must be connected via USB-CⓇ cord. Based on estimated 1M units sold Source: VDE Testing and Certification Institute

