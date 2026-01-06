Motorola unveils new flagship devices and AI-powered innovation at Lenovo Tech World 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenovo Tech World is an action-packed showcase of Lenovo's greatest innovations, and this year was no exception. Lenovo and Motorola took their biggest stage yet in Las Vegas to unveil our most exciting announcements yet, from highly-anticipated updates to its AI roadmap to thrilling additions to FIFA and F1 partnerships. Motorola was proud to be front and center for the biggest moments, debuting its first book-style foldable device, a special edition FIFA razr, and AI that unifies the Motorola and Lenovo ecosystems.

The motorola razr fold is a bold addition to the razr family, debuting a new foldable form factor designed to move with the user and adapt to their world with flexible layouts and intuitive interfaces perfect for productivity and entertainment—a phone that’s effortlessly functional without compromise.

Motorola unveils its first book-style foldable device: motorola razr fold

The motorola razr fold presents a slim, striking silhouette that feels impressively comfortable in hand, with its large 6.6" external display offering the familiar ease of a candy-bar smartphone. When opened, its thin profile unfolds into something even more powerful: an immersive 8.1" 2K LTPO display that becomes a spacious canvas for work, creativity, and play. Flexible layouts, adaptive interfaces, and moto pen ultra stylus support make multitasking feel natural and fluid, giving users intuitive control over their day. And with on-device AI features like Catch me up and Next Move keeping them organized, informed, and always one step ahead, the razr fold shifts effortlessly between big-screen brilliance and pocketable perfection.

The motorola razr fold features an advanced camera system designed to capture every moment with clarity, versatility, and ease. Its triple 50MP1 array, including a main, ultrawide/macro, and 3x periscope telephoto lens, delivers crisp detail in any scenario, whether users are shooting sweeping landscapes, dramatic close-ups, or distant subjects. A 32MP external selfie camera makes it effortless to frame high-quality photos and videos with the device closed, while a 20MP internal camera keeps video calls and content capture sharp when the device is open. At its core is the powerful Sony LYTIA™ sensor, bringing brighter, richer imagery to every shot, and with Dolby Vision® recording and impressively steady video stabilization, users can elevate their memories with cinematic-quality footage that feels vivid, dynamic, and true to life.

Announcing our unified AI ecosystem, Lenovo | Motorola Qira

Learnings from Lenovo AI Now and moto ai proved that users often feel bogged down by switching between apps and devices, reentering prompts, and training new tools. To solve this pain point, Lenovo and Motorola have focused on crafting one AI experience that spans all our devices, so when users create, capture, or ask for something, it remembers and responds consistently no matter which device they pick up next. Today, Lenovo and Motorola announced Motorola Qira, the AI solution that unifies Lenovo's proven AI solutions—moto ai, Lenovo AI Now, Creator Zone, and Learning Zone—into one system. Now under one name, interface, and wake word, it works as a single intelligence across devices, powered by a shared knowledge base that carries context wherever you go.

Motorola Qira leverages partnerships with industry leaders like Microsoft 365 and Copilot, Qualcomm and Intel, Perplexity, and Google to deliver trusted experiences across the gamut of on-device AI capabilities. It synchronizes across devices to help users pick up where they left off, remembering their context, anticipating their needs, and acting at their behest. No more wasted time spent jumping between apps and devices, reentering prompts or training new tools. With more information and functionalities rolling out later this year, Motorola Qira is a new kind of AI with users at the center and in control of every experience.

Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion Proof of Concept

At 312 Labs , Motorola's engineers have been building new ways for AI to fit seamlessly into people's lives through Motorola Qira's unified approach and deliver real value as intuitively as possible. There are plenty of moments when pulling out a cell phone to consult AI might feel distracting or disrupt the flow of a conversation, which led us to exploring ways to make AI hands-free, in-the-moment, and brilliantly adaptive. This is what inspired our Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion Proof of Concept, an AI-native wearable companion that could fit within Motorola Qira's ecosystem of devices, always accessible and context-aware.

When prompted, this helpful assistant continuously collects full scenario data—seeing what you see, hearing what you hear, and listening to what you say—and provides real-time insights and personalized recommendations. For example, if a user is attending a conference, they can prompt the Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion to listen in on the keynote presentation then ask it to draft a LinkedIn post summarizing the event, all without having to take out a phone or break focus on the task in front of them.

In developing this proof of concept, the 312 Labs team focused on building a few key functions that set the Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion concept apart:

Multimodal Perception Fusion fuses audio and visual data from the real world, delivering real-time, contextual and personalized insights through its camera, microphones, and sensors.

fuses audio and visual data from the real world, delivering real-time, contextual and personalized insights through its camera, microphones, and sensors. Natural Language Interaction and Intention Capture leverages Large Action Models that doesn't just respond but can execute user-initiated actions.

This means the Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion is able to make contextual suggestions that helps automate and streamline everyday tasks. While this is just a proof of concept for now, learning from the Project Maxwell: AI Perceptive Companion will feed into Motorola's future exploration of AI, pushing the boundaries of what's possible in new ways.

motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition

Motorola also announced the motorola razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition as part of the Collections by Motorola series, a bold new expression of design and purpose that brings the spirit of the FIFA World Cup™ directly into the hands of fans, players, and creators. This device showcases how Motorola— the Official Smartphone Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026™ — is redefining what it means to connect through sport, technology, and culture. Beginning in February, fans can celebrate their excitement for the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup™ with this special edition device as it becomes available exclusively through motorola.com and Verizon during its introductory month, followed by wider retail availability.

Built to meet the moment, the razr FIFA World Cup 26™ Edition delivers the same powerful features and iconic design that fans already love: an intelligent external display for staying connected on the go, an AI-powered camera system perfect for capturing every unforgettable match-day moment, and moto ai for smarter experiences. Its titanium-reinforced hinge with IP48 protection2 ensures durability through every celebration, while the 4500mAh battery keeps fans powered from kickoff to the final whistle.3 It's the ultimate companion for the world's biggest stage. Additionally, this device includes FIFA-inspired personalization options that bring users closer than ever to the action. This includes exclusive wallpapers and a ringtone of the official tournament theme that allow users to put their FIFA fandom on full display, and a FIFA Watermark that fans can add to the bottom of their photos, enabling them to personalize their FIFA World Cup™ memories and create unique content to share on their social feeds.

motorola expanded its ecosystem of devices

During CES 2026, Motorola also welcomed the new moto watch, moto pen ultra, and moto tag 2 into its moto things franchise, expanding its ecosystem of devices. From a stylus that is compatible with the motorola razr fold to a new smartwatch created with wellness tracking solutions in partnership with Polar, these connected devices are adaptable and meaningful as well as on-trend with Pantone-curated colors and premium finishes.

