Motorola brings new accessories to the moto things franchise at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Designed to make modern living more harmonious, the moto things franchise is evolving, bringing more intelligence, connectivity and style to Motorola's device ecosystem. At CES 2026, the brand introduces the new moto watch, moto pen ultra and moto tag 2 into the family, offering users new ways to interact with their technology. These connected devices are adaptable, meaningful and on-trend with Pantone-curated colors and premium finishes. This blend keeps users in the loop, so they can remain present and fashion-forward.

The moto watch offers a classic design with a sporty core

The new moto watch brings enhanced sophistication and connectivity directly to one's wrist. It's a perfect accessory for those who appreciate balance in their life, especially professionals who are mindful of their health. The moto watch is the first device to introduce Motorola's partnership with Polar, a global leader in wearable sports and fitness technology with nearly 50 years of experience. Its advanced wellness features keep users on track and so does the watch's 13 days of battery life1 and connectivity capabilities.

The watch's versatile design prioritizes work and play equally, transitioning from a day at the office, to an afternoon at the gym and even a night out with friends. The watch's 47mm, round face is complemented by a sand-blasted, aluminum frame and stainless steel crown, giving it a timeless look that's well-suited for various occasions.

Users can start off with the PANTONE Volcanic Ash silicone band and then switch up their look, thanks to third-party 22mm band compatibility.6 This gives users ultimate freedom to make their own fashion choices, and the watch's durability qualifications make it ready for anything. Prepared with IP68 underwater protection with 1 ATM, the moto watch provides built-in peace of mind, in case users get caught in the rain or accidentally submerge the device.7 Additionally, durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 helps protect the watch from scratches.

Acting as a personal wellness companion, the moto watch can log steps on the daily commute, manage stress during busy times, better understand sleep quality and much more. The addition of Polar features offer users deep health insights and wellness tracking solutions. Aside from logging workouts, sleep and stress, the moto watch also monitors heart rate and blood oxygen levels and lets users set customizable goals and reminders.

The moto watch has a reliable battery that offers up to 13 days of battery life1 and up to 7 days for those who prefer an always-on display.1 In just five minutes of charging,1 they can get enough battery for the day—perfect for those who only have a couple of minutes to spare. Plus, if users are consistently misplacing their phone or just want a hands-free experience when cooking or exercising, they can lean on the watch's built-in microphone and speaker system to take calls without needing their phone.9 Users can also access audio notification alerts right from their wrist. So, whether it's a calendar reminder or a new text message, they can see what they missed instantly and effortlessly. They can even activate Catch me up with select devices, thanks to moto ai10 integration, and get tailored summaries of what matters most.

The moto pen ultra unleashes creativity and maximizes productivity

Acting as a natural extension of one's hand, the new moto pen ultra offers an intelligent stylus experience that transforms the new motorola razr fold into a versatile canvas and work station. The moto pen ultra was built to keep pace with users' imagination, crafted specifically for mobile-first designers, artists or productivity-driven individuals. With this tool, consumers can document light-bulb moments with precision, use smart features that transform text or images and write for hours at a time.

For those sketching new concepts or creating digital artwork, the moto pen ultra has a fine tip and the nuanced features users need to succeed. Its pressure-sensitive output is reflective of one's touch, so users can emphasize certain components and bring depth to their vision. The same goes for tilt detection, which lets designers easily shade or add texture with a slight tilt. If someone rests their hand on the phone screen, built-in palm-rejection technology ensures the moto pen ultra continues to write smoothly, just like on paper.

The device's ultra-fine tip delivers pinpoint accuracy, so users can sign, draw or erase with ease. This makes it ideal for marking up screenshots or selecting and extracting text from one's screen. With the quick access toolbar, consumers can choose from a range of brushes to sketch, magnify to focus on fine details, effortlessly take down notes and personalize the pen to fit their workflow. Depending on what users are hoping to achieve, they can lean on AI-driven features to do the heavy lifting:

Quick Clip 11 makes it easy to highlight and send content to a new or existing note using the quick access toolbar. This allows users to organize thoughts or save details without breaking their flow.

makes it easy to highlight and send content to a new or existing note using the quick access toolbar. This allows users to organize thoughts or save details without breaking their flow. Speed Share ensures effortless sharing by smartly suggesting the people that users are most likely to send their notes or annotations to.

ensures effortless sharing by smartly suggesting the people that users are most likely to send their notes or annotations to. Sketch to Image 11 instantly transforms sketches into stunning visuals. Users can bring their drawings to life or experiment with different styles.

instantly transforms sketches into stunning visuals. Users can bring their drawings to life or experiment with different styles. Circle to Search with Google12 lets users search anything they see on their phone with a simple circle, highlight, scribble or tap.

Users can stay powered from morning to night with the moto pen ultra. With the included carrying case and a total battery back up, the pen is always ready when inspiration strikes.

The moto tag 2 is Motorola's longest-lasting tag yet

The moto tag 2, Motorola's latest smart tag, is even better at finding and protecting users' precious belongings. Whether users are frequent flyers, daily commuters or full-time students, they can depend on the tag's Ultra-Wideband and channel-sounding technology3 to help find misplaced items, IP68 water and dust resistance13 for protection against the elements and more than 500 days worth of battery life.5

Powered by UWB technology,2 Bluetooth® Channel Sounding3 and the Find Hub network of more than a billion devices,4 the moto tag 2 offers advanced capabilities, so users can know where their belongings are. They can leverage UWB for precise distance and direction detection, helping them find their car in the parking lot, or use Bluetooth® Channel Sounding to locate the keys they misplaced in their house.3 Users can also turn to Google's Find Hub4 app, and see all of their gadgets in one place. If they want to integrate these products within Find Hub4 or the Moto Tag app,14 they just have to be running Android™ 9 Pie and above.

Within its lightweight profile, the moto tag 2 holds more than 500 days of battery life,5 and the battery can be easily swapped out by users to avoid hassles. For additional protection, the moto tag 2 features adventure-proof IP68 water and dust resistance.13

Aside from finding your belongings, the moto tag 2 can also help people locate their phone. They can press the tag's button to ring the device and find the phone even on silent. The same button can be used as a remote camera shutter, allowing consumers to snap a photo without touching their phone. To ensure nothing is ever left behind, people can also share the location of their moto tag with friends or family as backup.

Individuals using the moto tag 2 can feel secure knowing that their location data is encrypted. They're also the only ones able to access this information, unless they authorize additional users. And if someone else's tag is found moving with a user, the person will be alerted immediately, so they can take informed next steps.

Availability

In the United States, the new moto watch will be available in PANTONE Volcanic Ash on motorola.com starting January 22.

The new moto pen ultra will arrive in North America in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates!

The new moto tag 2 will be available in North America, with timing being communicated in the coming months. Stay tuned for updates!

Legal Disclaimers

MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. Google, Android, and Find Hub are trademarks of Google LLC. Powered by Polar is a trademark of Polar Electro Oy, used by Motorola under license. Corning® and Gorilla® are registered trademarks of Corning Incorporated. The Pantone color reference and the PANTONE Chip Design are used with the permission of Pantone LLC. © Pantone LLC, 2026. All rights reserved. This is an authorized Pantone-licensed product manufactured by Motorola. Bose and Sound by Bose are trademarks of Bose Corporation. The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Motorola is under license.

Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2026 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

