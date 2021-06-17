Fast-growing accounting firm Calvetti Ferguson moves Dallas office to Chase Tower

HOUSTON, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based CPA and advisory firm Calvetti Ferguson is relocating its Dallas office from Lincoln Centre to Chase Tower and more than doubling its footprint in the process. The firm will occupy more than 11,000 square feet on the 38th floor of Chase Tower.

They are one of the largest regional accounting firms based in Texas and were named a Forbes Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firm two years in a row. Calvetti Ferguson provides services to industries including construction, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, technology, energy, healthcare, and private equity.

"Not only have we added two practice areas since opening our original Dallas office, but we've grown our team by 340% in Dallas since 2015. Our new space will allow us to quadruple in size, which shows the growth trajectory we are expecting," said Jason Ferguson, the firm's Managing Partner.

The firm, already a Top 200 U.S. accounting firm based on revenue, has no plans to slow down its growth and continues to look for opportunities to expand services and office locations.

Dallas Office Managing Partner Brad Cummings commented that, "We couldn't be more excited to move into Chase Tower, especially since the larger space will allow us to better serve our clients and give our employees access to all that downtown Dallas has to offer."

The firm's employees will move into the new office on Monday, June 21.

