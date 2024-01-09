Fast Growing Campus Mental Health Leader Uwill Makes First Acquisition

With the addition of Christie Campus Health, Uwill now serves more than 2 million students at more than 300 colleges nationwide

NATICK, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the nation's fastest-growing on-campus mental health provider today announced the acquisition of Christie Campus Health, which offers counseling and mental health and wellness support to 750,000 students from more than 100 colleges. The first acquisition by the nation's leader in on-campus mental health solutions, reflects growing demand for mental health treatment and therapy on campus, amid a nationwide shortage.

"Campus mental health is the most important issue facing higher education leaders today, with far-reaching implications for not just learners, but for families—and entire communities," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "By combining Christie Campus Health with the sophisticated digital capabilities of the Uwill platform, we have assembled the team, technology and clinical resources to meet the diverse and growing needs of any college in the country.

According to the American College Health Association (ACHA), an estimated 77 percent of college students struggle with their mental health. However research suggests that half of students with a mental health condition never access care and a third of students say they do not know who and where to turn while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Uwill was founded in 2020 to help campus counseling centers tackle overwhelming student demand. The company now serves more than 2 million students worldwide through a pioneering "matching" platform that connects students with a therapist that they choose, in less than five minutes. The acquisition of Christie Campus Health follows a period of rapid growth for Uwill, which ranks among the fastest-growing private companies in the nation.

The company—which raised $30 million in May 2023 from Education Growth Partners (EGP), already works with more than 200 colleges and universities in all 50 states, including Florida Gulf Coast University, the University of Michigan, tribal-serving Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College, and Columbus State Community College. In May, the company announced a first-in-the-nation statewide partnership with the New Jersey Office of the Secretary of Higher Education designed to provide 24/7 access to free mental health support throughout the entire year for students enrolled in 45 participating institutions.

"We have admired Uwill for years. Their early investments in technology immediately differentiated their approach, establishing themselves as the break-out player in this space among not just students, but college leaders," Fred Chicos, founder of Christie Campus Health. "Since 2018, we have worked side-by-side with our client schools to understand how to meet the unique needs of both the students and the counseling centers. We're proud to join a team that can help to not only scale our impact, but that shares our values and mission of expanding mental health support for colleges and their students."

To learn more about Uwill, visit www.uwill.com .

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, real-time data, and support. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 200 institutions, including University of Wisconsin - Madison, Morgan State University, the University of California Santa Barbara, American Public University System, and Bucknell University.

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc