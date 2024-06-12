Fast-Growing Mental Health Solution Partners with Headspace

Uwill becomes exclusive Headspace partner in higher education to support students, faculty, and staff

NATICK, Mass., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill , the nation's fastest-growing mental health and wellness solution that serves more than 2 million students at 300 colleges in 50 states and 40 countries, today announced an exclusive partnership to offer Headspace , the world's most accessible, comprehensive mental health platform, to the Uwill ecosystem. This collaboration enables Uwill to expand its existing mental health and wellness offering in higher education for students, faculty, and staff at a time when the demand for mental health support continues to rise.

"To effectively respond to the campus mental health crisis, we want to support well-being holistically, augmenting traditional counseling with wellness tools and support that can help transform stressors and difficult experiences into strength and resilience," said Michael London, founder and CEO of Uwill. "The integration of Headspace's wellness app into our programming presents a powerful new collaboration to meet the needs of diverse students and colleges across the country."

Through the exclusive partnership, Uwill expands its Urise component, the highly-utilized and participatory on-demand programming offering yoga, meditation, and mindfulness exercises, to integrate the flagship Headspace app.

Research suggests that half of students with a mental health concern never access care , and a third of students say they do not know who and where to turn while experiencing a mental health crisis. College faculty and staff are also grappling with stress and burnout. 88% of educators say that they experience moderate to extreme stress on a daily basis.

"Delivering on our mission of providing lifelong mental health support required us to have a thoughtful approach to serving the higher education sector with a respected player that understands the complex needs, challenges and aspirations of today's students, educators and staff," said Katie DiPerna Cook, senior vice president, partnerships at Headspace. "This integration will allow us to bring to bear experiences supporting the mental health and well-being of consumers and employees around the world to help dramatically improve the reach and impact of resources available to students, faculty and staff in higher education."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on individual preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners include community colleges, public and private universities, state university systems, liberal arts colleges, and Minority-Serving Institutions.

Headspace produces daily mindfulness and mental health content and develops new meditation courses designed to address the unique needs and challenges of students, helping them build resilience and improve their overall mental health. With more than 100 million downloads, the app also offers mental health coaching in addition to mindfulness tools, providing students with resources to manage everyday stressors and improve their overall mental wellbeing.

About Uwill: Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with 300+ institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Princeton University, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com .

About Headspace: Headspace is your lifelong guide to better mental health. We make mental health support accessible to everyone, no matter their background or experience. Through our flagship Headspace app, we provide mental health coaching in addition to mindfulness and mental health tools for everyday life, like guided meditations, sleepcasts, mindful movement, and focus exercises. Our enterprise offerings combine this experience with EAP and work-life services, as well as therapy and psychiatry services – all in a single destination. Our team of experts ranges from mental health clinicians to Emmy award-winning producers and data scientists, working together as one to help millions of people around the world be healthier and more productive. To learn more, please visit headspace.com .

Contact:

Brett Silk

[email protected]

SOURCE Uwill, Inc