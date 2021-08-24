Fast-Growing One Resource Group gears up for more growth by joining Integrity

"One Resource Group has been successful year after year by providing exceptional service to their agents and agencies," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "By combining their vision with Integrity's commitment to innovation, ORG now becomes part of an industry transformation. The energetic and magnetic culture Todd and his team have cultivated makes them an ideal fit for the team Integrity is building. It's an honor to welcome One Resource Group and we look forward to seeing them reach even greater heights alongside Integrity."

Todd Stewart founded One Resource Group in 2002 to provide a world-class experience for agents and advisors nationwide. Today, ORG is one of the country's fastest growing BGAs with a team that is united in vision and passionate about providing exceptional service. The company fulfills service requirements for life insurance, long-term care, disability, critical illness and annuities through more than 80,000 agents across the country. In 2020, ORG placed more than $240 million in annual paid premium.

"Building a great team is my passion. I built this company from scratch and have been honored to see it become a thriving business with a remarkable culture," said Todd Stewart, CEO of ORG. "However, when I understood what Integrity was building, it was clear that ORG needed to be part of that team. We've laid the foundation to build something even more special together and this is the start of an exciting new chapter. As an Integrity partner, we're ready to take a giant leap forward and the future of ORG has never been brighter."

ORG joins Integrity's powerful network of industry legends and trailblazers, who are creating a new model of industry collaboration by sharing best practices and solutions. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

The Integrity platform offers ORG cutting-edge technology and resources to advance its growth goals. These tools include proprietary quoting and enrollment tools, product development, data and analytics and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. ORG can also centralize business functions through Integrity's shared services, which include IT, human resources, legal, compliance and accounting.

In addition, One Resource Group can now offer its employees meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"Today more than ever, Americans need innovative solutions that truly protect their health and wealth," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Integrity's technology is improving the insurance experience across all fronts, which means ORG can reach more Americans more efficiently and ensure that clients feel confident in their insurance choices. Our partnership with ORG will help us fulfill our mission even faster and we can't wait to see what we'll do together."

For more information about ORG's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/OneResourceGroup.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 375,000 independent agents who service more than nine million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About One Resource Group

One Resource Group, headquartered in Roanoke, Indiana, is one of the most prominent brokerage general agencies in the fully underwritten and advanced planning markets. With a team of highly skilled and motivated specialists, ORG is one of the fastest growing BGAs in the country and continues to make the brokerage experience better for agents and advisors. ORG offers a vast range of insurance products in the life insurance, annuity, disability income and long-term care space. With their state-of-the-art technology, experienced case design, case management, advanced markets and experienced underwriting, ORG continues to be a leader in the industry. Over almost 20 years, ORG has served more than 190,000 families through their network of over 80,000 agents. For more information, visit www.orgcorp.com .

SOURCE Integrity Marketing Group, LLC

Related Links

http://www.integritymarketing.com

