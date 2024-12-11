Fast-growing Podcast for Teachers Nears 100K listeners

News provided byInternational Schools Services
Dec 11, 2024, 07:00 ET
Popularity of ISS EDUlearn® companion Podcast "Ask Me Anything" Underscores Teacher Attention
PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISS EDUlearn® "Ask Me Anything" podcast, which interviews leading international education experts, rapidly approaches 100,000 listeners. This swift rise in listenership that has catapulted the ISS EDUlearn® AMA podcast into the top-tier of all education-focused podcasts signals a growing desire for more professional development options for educators. The podcast hosted by International Schools Services (ISS) was designed to be a companion resource for the ISS EDUlearn® virtual professional development courses, which also have seen a 3X growth in usage since last year.
Dana Specker Watts, PhD, ISS Director of Learning, Research, & Outreach, says, "The ISS EDUlearn courses are gaining such traction because they are so affordable for any K12 educator and efficiently cover the most critical topics with practical takeaways—all while curating some of the best facilitators and experts from around the world. As a former educator myself, it's such a good option for time-pressed educators with tight budgets. I'm proud that the ISS mission allows me to offer such quality programming at this price."
The ISS EDUlearn® virtual courses run 60 minutes to 120-minutes, with course materials. Interested individuals can purchase single courses for $75-$200, depending on the specific course, or a full 150+ course ISS EDUlearn® Passport bundle for $495/year. Courses are available in over 230 languages and made for educators and school support staff around the globe. Topics cover Teaching & Learning, Management & Operations, AI & Technology, Professional Growth, and Social Emotional Learning. ISS EDUlearn® Professional Development offers something for all educators and school support staff.
Participation in teacher professional development is up, due to increased complexity in the profession as well as general uncertainty. ISS aims to provide knowledge, guidance, and practical lessons for educators looking to grow their personal and professional skill sets.
For more information about professional development options, visit https://www.iss.edu/services/professional-development
About International Schools Services (ISS)
Nonprofit International Schools Services (ISS), established in 1955, works with more than 1200 K12 schools and tens of thousands of educators each year across its suite of services, creating one of the largest global footprints in international education support.
Contact:
Dana Specker Watts
+1-609-452-0990
SOURCE International Schools Services
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?
Newsrooms &
Influencers
Digital Media
Outlets
Journalists
Opted In
Share this article