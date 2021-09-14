Fast-Growing Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Reaches 1,000 Locations

ATLANTA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe joins the exclusive club of restaurant brands with a four-digit location count this week with the grand opening of its newest — and 1,000th systemwide — cafe in Flower Mound, Texas.

The milestone comes at a time when the company is experiencing record growth and is on pace to open 130 new franchised locations in 2021. So far this year, Tropical Smoothie Cafe has signed agreements for an additional 249 future franchised locations, adding to an already extensive pipeline of future commitments. These agreements position the brand nicely in its progress toward its goal of 1,500 cafes by the end of 2024.

"I like to say we're the biggest brand you've never heard of," said Charles Watson, CEO of Tropical Smoothie Cafe LLC. "We've been quietly crushing sales and growth records, thanks to our incredible franchisees who have a passion for this brand and want to open more locations across our target markets."

Franchisee DYNE Hospitality Group, which owns the new Flower Mound location, has 13 other Tropical Smoothie Cafes in Texas and 70 more across Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma. DYNE Hospitality Group opened its first two locations in 2011 and will open 10-12 new cafes in 2021.

"Since we opened our first location, we've seen the enormous potential of this brand, and we've wholeheartedly supported the Tropical Smoothie Cafe mission to 'Inspire Better' in the communities we serve through our amazing food and smoothies," said DYNE Hospitality group Co-CEO Nick Crouch. "It's an honor that we are opening the 1,000th cafe, but what's even more exciting is the growth and awareness we're experiencing across the entire system. It's an extraordinary time to be a Tropical Smoothie Cafe franchisee."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is designed for growth, and its franchisees benefit from an award-winning franchise offering and a business model with multiple dayparts built into the mix. A key differentiator from other smoothie concepts is the brand's extensive food menu that includes made-to-order wraps, flatbreads, sandwiches, bowls and quesadillas, plus sales-driving LTOs such as the hearty, healthy Green Goddess Flatbread that comes with a choice of chicken, shrimp or plant-based proteins.

For more information on menu, locations, hours and franchise opportunities, go to www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Café ®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual cafe concept inspiring a healthier lifestyle with 1,000 locations nationwide. Serving better-for-you smoothies, wraps, sandwiches and flatbreads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe also offers upgraded app technology and enhanced mobile ordering capabilities to further elevate the digital and dine-in cafe experience and emphasize the brand's focus on convenience. The rapidly growing franchise has received numerous accolades, including FRANdata's 2021 TopScore FUND Award, plus rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500, Forbes' Best Franchises, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious list and the Franchise Times' Top 200. Notably, the franchise was also recognized on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers and Shakers, Nation's Restaurant News' Top 200 and Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chains, and Restaurant Business' America's Favorite Chains.

For information on franchising, please visit https://www.tropicalsmoothiefranchise.com/.

Media Contact:

Ashley Bain

[email protected]

817-329-3257

SOURCE Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Related Links

http://www.tropicalsmoothiecafe.com

