Paradise in Every Bite: Tropical Smoothie Cafe® Expands its Tropic Bowl Menu with Two New Permanent Flavors

New Bahama Mama™ and PB Protein Crunch Tropic Bowls Hit Menus Nationwide August 21

ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tropical Smoothie Cafe today announced two new additions to its Tropic Bowl menu: the Bahama Mama™ Bowl and PB Protein Crunch Bowl. The new refreshing Tropic Bowl offerings are permanent fixtures on the brand's core menu beginning today, delivering more flavor-packed options that transport guests to Tropic Time™.

New Tropic Bowl flavors include:

Bahama Mama ™ Bowl: Dreaming of a tropical escape? The Bahama Mama™ Bowl reimagines the brand's most popular smoothie flavor as a bowl, delivering a fresh and satisfying twist on the beloved flavor. The bowl features a Bahama Mama™ base —topped with fresh pineapple, fresh strawberries, coconut chips, crunchy granola, chia seeds and honey drizzle.

PB Protein Crunch Bowl: Craving a protein-packed punch? Dive into the PB Protein Crunch Bowl, where creamy Chobani® Greek Yogurt meets rich peanut butter and honey, topped with banana slices, almonds, crunchy cacao nibs, granola, chia seeds and peanut butter drizzle. With 32 grams of protein in every bowl, it's an ideal option for guests looking to fuel their day.

"Our new Tropic Bowls offer guests even more made-to-order, convenient options that will keep them satisfied throughout the day," said Deborah von Kutzleben, CMO of Tropical Smoothie Café, LLC. "We've transformed one of our most beloved smoothie flavors – the Bahama Mama™ – into a vibrant, satisfying bowl perfect for any time of day, and also introduced a protein-packed peanut butter option that delivers indulgence in every bite. We can't wait for guests to taste them."

Tropical Smoothie Cafe first launched its Tropic Bowl menu lineup in January 2024, bolstered by a national advertising campaign featuring the company's first-ever celebrity spokesperson, Chloe Fineman, as the brand's Tropic Time Concierge. The two newest Tropic Bowl flavors will join the Acai, Chia Oatmeal Pudding and Mixed Berry Greek Yogurt bowls on the brand's core menu.

The new Bahama Mama™ Bowl and PB Protein Crunch Bowl will be available at all participating cafes nationwide beginning August 21, 2024. For more information and to find the nearest cafe, head to TropicalSmoothieCafe.com.

About Tropical Smoothie Cafe®

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is a national fast-casual restaurant brand built on a mission to Inspire Better®, a commitment that starts with our better-for-you food and smoothies and extends to inspiring better in the communities we serve. Born on a beach in 1997, today Tropical Smoothie Cafe has more than 1,450 locations in 44 states. For the fourth year in a row, the brand was ranked #1 in the Smoothie/Juice Category by Entrepreneur Franchisee 500. For 11 consecutive years the brand has received the Franchise Times Fast and Serious award, and in 2024 the brand's FUND Score was 905, one of the top scores for franchise concepts analyzed by FRANdata.

