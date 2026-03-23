Fast-Tracking IVT mRNA Candidate Selection Through Smarter RNA Design, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Gain insight into how integrated in vitro transcribed (IVT) RNA and RNA-lipid nanoparticle (LNP) workflows can help move RNA discovery programs from construct design to actionable data with greater speed and confidence. Dr. Shambhavi Shubham will discuss parallel screening of RNA constructs and LNP formulations, expression and stability across linear mRNA, circular RNA (circRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) and how these workflows shorten the path from discovery to clinic.

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Many RNA programs are under increasing pressure to compress development timelines while ensuring consistent RNA quality and delivery readiness for downstream applications. This webinar will highlight how an integrated in vitro transcribed (IVT) RNA workflow can accelerate progression from gene to mRNA, including rapid options for time-sensitive projects, without compromising robust quality control and process design.

The session will explore support for multiple RNA modalities—linear mRNA, circular RNA (circRNA) and self-amplifying RNA (saRNA)—and discuss why modality-specific design, manufacturing and quality strategies are essential to optimize expression, stability and durability across platforms.

Participants will also discover how coordinated RNA and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) development enables faster candidate selection, minimizes experimental iteration and helps de-risk early development on the path toward clinical advancement.

Register to join Shambhavi Shubham, PhD, Senior Manager R&D, GenScript, for the live webinar on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Fast-Tracking IVT mRNA Candidate Selection Through Smarter RNA Design.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks — The Life Science Community™ empowers professionals across pharma, biotech, medtech, healthcare and research with the trusted knowledge and collaborative insights that move the industry forward. Powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., Xtalks delivers news, feature articles, webinars, podcasts, videos, expert interviews, curated job opportunities and more designed to support informed decision-making in a fast-evolving sector.

Every year, thousands of professionals rely on Xtalks for timely intelligence, peer perspectives and industry thought leadership. Join our life science community to stay informed, connected and ready for what's next.

To learn more about Xtalks, visit www.xtalks.com

For information about working with Xtalks to host your webinar, visit https://xtalks.com/partner-with-us/

Contact: Vera Kovacevic, Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks