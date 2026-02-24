FASTER, LIGHTER, MORE PRECISE: THE NEW NIKKOR Z 70-200MM F/2.8 VR S II LENS IS ENGINEERED FOR THE PROFESSIONAL IN PURSUIT OF PERFECTION

The Second Generation of Nikon's Renowned Z 70-200mm f/2.8 is the Lightest in its Class1

MELVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Inc. has announced the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II, a premium-grade fast telephoto zoom lens for full-frame/FX format mirrorless cameras. This second-generation version of Nikon's most popular pro-level fast telephoto zoom delivers improved optical performance, faster focusing, and a 26% lighter weight than its first-generation predecessor.

With a fast f/2.8 constant aperture and versatile focal range, the 70-200mm f/2.8 is well established as the essential lens for capturing sports, portraits, weddings, and more, with excellent low light performance and naturally beautiful bokeh. This latest S-Line lens improves upon this classic recipe – specifically created for professional photographers and videographers who will not compromise on image quality and capability.

"This lens is a true demonstration of the optical superiority and expertise that Nikon pours into NIKKOR Z S-Line optics, giving professionals ultimate confidence in performance and reliability, day in and day out," said Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President of Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc.

This evolved 70-200mm f/2.8 employs Nikon's Silky Swift VCM (SSVCM)2 autofocus drive system for highly precise, smooth, and quiet autofocus (AF) control when shooting. Autofocusing is approximately 3.5× faster3, and AF tracking while zooming is approximately 40% better than its well-regarded predecessor, enabling more accurate focusing on rapidly moving subjects like athletes, animals, and vehicles. The optical formula has been thoroughly revised, with a reduction in the number of lens elements and a more optimal placement of aspherical elements. Additionally, Super Extra-low Dispersion (ED) and aspherical ED elements have been adopted for chromatic aberration correction. This formula achieves both a lightweight design and the highest level of rendering performance. What's more, the lens is exceptionally balanced and features an internal zoom design, making it ideal for gimbal use and comfortable for handheld shooting.

Features of the NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens

The NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II has the lightest weight in its class (998 g* 1 ), achieved by modifying the front lens group configuration and eliminating mechanical components in the moving lens groups. This makes the lens easy to carry and comfortable to use for extended shooting periods. Overall, the lens is 26% lighter and 12mm shorter than its predecessor.

A revised optical formula uses six different types of lens elements – Super ED, aspherical ED, ED, aspherical, fluorite, and Short-wavelength Refractive (SR) to effectively correct lens aberrations for clearer and more natural rendering. Additionally, the lens now features 11 rounded diaphragm blades for more natural, circular bokeh.

The lens adopts a Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the best anti-reflection performance in Nikon history 4 , and an ARNEO Coat which effectively suppresses ghosting and flares.

This is the first ever NIKKOR lens to support the use of Arca-Swiss tripod heads 5 , for smoother tripod mounting and dismounting. A removable tripod collar ring enables smooth switching between portrait and landscape orientation, and a protective cover is included for comfortable hand-held shooting.

vibration reduction (VR) performance is accessible at the center and edges of the frame when used with a camera that supports Synchro VR. The included lens hood features a filter adjustment window that allows users to adjust circular polarizing and variable ND filters without removing the lens hood.

Compatibility with Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4× or Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0× enables more flexible shooting, even when capturing distant subjects.

Price and Availability

The new NIKKOR Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II lens will be available in late March 2026 for a suggested retail price of $3199.95*.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

Specifications, equipment, and release dates are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

