NIKON INC. NAMES TWO INFLUENTIAL ARTISTS TO THE AMBASSADOR PROGRAM

Brandon Woelfel and Tina Sokolovska Join Nikon's Elite Group of the Most Talented Visual Artists of our Generation

MELVILLE, N.Y. , April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. announced Brandon Woelfel and Tina Sokolovska as the newest members of the prestigious Nikon Ambassador program, the foremost group of influential visual artists and leaders in modern photography and videography. Woelfel and Sokolovska bring fresh creative energy and an exciting visual presence to their work, while setting trends and invigorating the imaging industry.

"Since its inception more than 12 years ago, the ethos of the Ambassador program has always been to mentor, motivate, inspire and empower all types of creative professionals and enthusiasts." said Mike Corrado, NPS Senior Manager, Ambassador Team Leader, Nikon Inc. "Brandon and Tina speak to an emerging generation of visual artists, while bringing their own passionate communities and a strong creative drive."

As Ambassadors, Woelfel and Sokolovska will share their perspectives with our communities, help advance the imaging industry, and provide feedback to Nikon as the needs of imaging professionals continue to evolve.

Brandon Woelfel

Brandon Woelfel is the epitome of a trendsetter, with his dreamy and captivating tones inspiring multiple generations of photographers. Woelfel is a New York-based portrait photographer known for his impressive street-level portraiture, cinematic use of color, creative lighting and layered post-production. He earned a BFA in Computer Art from the School of Visual Arts in 2016, where he began refining the painterly editing approach that would become a signature of his work. Since then, he has worked for more than a decade on a variety of brand and personal work.

Brandon was first introduced to photography through his grandfather's Nikon film cameras and lenses, which sparked years of experimentation with light, portraiture and visual storytelling. Woelfel has worked closely with Nikon in the past, participating in multiple product announcements and as an influencer partner.

He is the author of two photo books published by Thought Catalog, Luminescence (2017) and Ultraviolet (2020). Brandon's enchanting take on portrait photography & light play was shown throughout his debut art book Luminescence. Ultraviolet showcases his love for different sources of light which he carefully wields to interact with his subjects in often surreal ways.

Through his photography, books and educational work, he has built a distinct visual style centered on color, atmosphere and imaginative portraiture.

See more of Brandon on his channels:

Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Official website

Tina Sokolovska

Tina Sokolovska never stops. She is an American-Ukrainian fashion, editorial and celebrity photographer, creative director and educator based in New York who embraces a bold take on contextual portraiture and commercial work for a wide variety of clients.

Her work blends strong visual storytelling with refined cinematic aesthetics, and her portfolio spans fashion editorials, brand campaigns, celebrity portraits and magazine covers. She has collaborated with leading publications such as Vogue and projects with global brands and organizations.

Tina's photography has received international recognition, including her widely known image "On the Wave," which was recognized as one of the Top 100 Best Photographs of 2017, bringing global attention to her distinctive visual style.

Tina is also a highly experienced educator with a passion for inspiring photographers to push creative boundaries and tell meaningful visual stories. She has led more than 100 photography workshops worldwide, teaching thousands of photographers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Through events and independent masterclasses, she shares her expertise in lighting, storytelling and building a personal visual language.

Tina is also the author of the art photography book She, Everywhere and the founder and creative director of 917 Agency, a New York-based creative production agency specializing in photography, film production and creative direction for fashion, beauty and luxury brands.

See more of Tina on her channels:

Official website, Instagram

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, X, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.