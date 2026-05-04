NIKON ANNOUNCES 2026 NIKON TOUR STOPS WITH EXPANDED PROGRAMMING FOR CREATORS OF ALL LEVELS

Evolution of Nikon Tour to Feature Immersive Experiences, Dedicated Learning Tracks and Hands-on Access to the Latest Nikon Gear

MELVILLE, N.Y., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon announced the evolution of the Nikon Tour, unveiling a new slate of stops and enhanced programming for creators of all skill levels as part of the brand's continued commitment to bringing creatives together through in-person experiences and community-driven learning opportunities. As part of the expansion, the Nikon Tour will double its number of stops in 2026, reaching 10 cities across the U.S. to connect with a wider audience through the end of the year.

Building on the success of its inaugural run, this year's Nikon Tour will introduce dedicated programming days – "Intro to Photography," "Z Day" and "NIKKOR Z Lens Day" – tailored specifically for beginners, professional photographers and cinema creators, along with a new video-focused day centered on the Nikon ZR. The tour is a completely free experience for all attendees, who can expect to leave with the content they create, and will feature a dynamic mix of hands-on photography and videography experiences, as well as educational sessions and interactive workshops designed to help attendees grow their skills.

Attendees will also have opportunities to meet and connect with Nikon Ambassadors and Creators, with select stops featuring appearances from Nikon Ambassadors like D'Ann Boal and Kristi Odom, along with Creators such as Joyce Charat, Staci Brucks and Kirill Umrikhin. Additional ambassadors, creators and special guests will join to lead photo walks and immersive on-site experiences in different cities along the way.

As part of the mobile experience, Nikon will again hit the road in a custom-branded bright yellow SUV, traveling city to city as a highly visible hub for hands-on activations and creator engagement. The eye-catching vehicle will anchor select tour stops, allowing Nikon teams and Ambassadors to bring gear directly to creators, and create dynamic, on-the-ground opportunities for attendees to connect, learn and capture content in real-world environments.

The 2026 Nikon Tour will officially kick off in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, from May 15–17, hosted at the Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary and led by Nikon Ambassador Tamara Lackey. This opening stop will set the tone for a year of exciting storytelling opportunities, creative exploration, and community connection.

To register for the Chapel Hill events: Click Here

Upcoming Nikon Tour Stops Include:

Chapel Hill, NC – May 15–17

– May 15–17 Seattle, WA – June 5–7

– June 5–7 Salt Lake City, UT – June 12–14

– June 12–14 Denver, CO – June 19–21

– June 19–21 Kansas City, MO – June 26–28

– June 26–28 Dallas, TX – September 25-27

– September 25-27 Nashville, TN – October 2-4

– October 2-4 Washington, DC – October 23-25

– October 23-25 Philadelphia, PA – October 30 – Nov 1

– October 30 – Nov 1 Boston, MA – November 7-9

"The Nikon Tour is about bringing our community together and empowering creators at every stage of their journey," said Fumiko Kawabata, Sr. Vice President, Marketing and Planning, Nikon Inc. "With expanded programming this year and more opportunities to connect, learn, and create, we're excited to continue building meaningful experiences across the country and across skill levels in 2026."

At each location, attendees will have the opportunity to experience the latest Nikon Z series cameras and NIKKOR Z lenses, including the Nikon Z5II, Nikon Z50II, Z6III, Z8 and the Nikon ZR – Nikon's first cinema camera – while participating in curated workshops and connecting with Nikon ambassadors and fellow creators. Each stop will feature a three-day experience, including a dedicated filmmaking day featuring the Nikon ZR and a day focused on advanced lens trials designed for more experienced photographers. The expanded approach delivers tailored, hands-on learning across photography and filmmaking disciplines, ensuring meaningful experiences for every level of creator – from those just getting started to seasoned professionals.

For more information on Nikon's upcoming program at the Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary and future Nikon Tour stops, please click here https://www.nikonusa.com/content/nikon-tour.

For more information about the latest Nikon products, including the vast collection of NIKKOR Z lenses and the entire line of Z series cameras, please visit www.nikonusa.com.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless cameras, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Instagram, TikTok, Threads, YouTube, Facebook and X.

SOURCE Nikon Inc.