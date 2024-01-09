FASTEST GROWING BEN & JERRY'S FLAVOR JOINS NEW NON-DAIRY LINE UP

Strawberry Cheesecake was Ben & Jerry's fastest growing, top-selling ice cream flavor in the past 12 months, rising to the #4 spot in 2023. That's not the only reason Strawberry Cheezecake was selected as the newest Non-Dairy offering -- the clincher was that it was a fan-favorite during tastings of the company's brand new, smooth and creamy Non-Dairy oat base. As there is no real cheese in this cheesecake flavor - given its Non-Dairy, vegan profile - Ben & Jerry's dropped the word "cheese" in the name. Rest assured, it has all the right stuff: namely, a decadent strawberry "cheezecake" base with a luxuriously smooth mouthfeel, along with a thick graham cracker swirl that adds the perfect amount of texture and crunch. Some testers even preferred the new Strawberry Cheezecake Non-Dairy over Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheesecake ice cream!

"We have wanted to feature this one for a while, but this is a case of good things are worth waiting for. The new oat base really showcases the ingredients and lets the strawberry 'cheezecake' shine through," said Flavor Guru Colleen Rossell. "It is so creamy that people are surprised every time that it's vegan!"

Since entering the Non-Dairy frozen dessert category in 2016, Ben & Jerry's is proud to have earned the #1 spot for Non-Dairy packaged frozen desserts in the country. In October 2023, Ben & Jerry's announced that it will transition the existing almond and sunflower butter bases of its nearly 20 flavors on the freezer shelves to its new indulgent oat base. The Non-Dairy versions of the company's #1 top-selling global flavor, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, as well as the fudgiest chocolate-based Ben & Jerry's offering, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, have already made the transition to the oat milk recipe.

For those whose new year resolutions include dabbling in flexitarianism or even pledging a full transition to a vegan/Non-Dairy diet, now is the time to find Ben & Jerry's Strawberry Cheezecake at a store near you. You can exclaim "Eureka!" for these euphoric flavors. At last, Non-Dairy desserts that don't sacrifice on quality and texture.

The MSRP for Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy pints is $5.49-$6.99. Strawberry Cheezecake will also be available in local Scoop Shops. To learn more about Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy products, click here .

Media Contact:

Ben & Jerry's

Sean Greenwood

Grand Poobah of Public Relations

[email protected]

About Ben & Jerry's

Ben & Jerry's is an aspiring social justice company that believes in a greater calling than simply making and selling the world's best ice cream. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream and Non-Dairy/vegan desserts using high-quality ingredients and lots of big chunks and swirls. As a Certified B Corp, Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices via values-led sourcing initiatives when purchasing ingredients. Ben & Jerry's is distributed in over 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchised Scoop Shops, and via on-demand delivery services. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, a fair financial return, and addressing issues of social, racial, and environmental injustice around the globe. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation, guided by Ben & Jerry's employees, granted $4.35MM in 2022 to support progressive, justice-focused grassroots organizing around the country. For up-to-date information visit benjerry.com.

SOURCE Ben & Jerry's

