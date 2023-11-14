Fastest-Growing Pet Franchise Dogtopia Opens 250th Location

News provided by

Dogtopia

14 Nov, 2023, 10:07 ET

Nation's Leading Pet Services Franchise Continues Its Landmark Year with Milestone Opening

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog wellness franchise, has achieved yet another milestone with the opening of its 250th dog daycare center. The brand recently surpassed 500 signed franchise agreements in the U.S. and was one of 40 brands featured in Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List of Smartest-Growing Franchises, solidifying its dominance as the largest and leading pet services franchise in the world.

The 250th location is opening November 20, 2023, in Fort Myers, Fla., with franchisee Dr. Stacie Stilinovic, who is a local veterinarian, at the helm. Dr. Stilinovic is an expert in the animal wellness industry and understands the need for dogs to exercise and socialize.

"It's such an honor and privilege to be part of the Dogtopia family and to know that we have helped play a vital role in the brand's growth," said Dr. Stilinovic. "There is nothing that can compare to Dogtopia, especially with our location being the first in Southwest Florida. We are looking forward to providing the best care for all dogs in our community."

2023 has been a landmark year for Dogtopia. Along with its 250th daycare opening, the franchise has earned several accolades, including:

  • Ranking #56 in Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500 and #1 in the pet category
  • Ranking #268 in Franchise Times' 2023 Top 400 list
  • Ranking as a 2023 Franchise Business Review Most Innovative Franchise, Top Recession-Proof Franchise, and Best in Category (based on franchisee satisfaction surveys)

"When reflecting on Dogtopia's impressive growth and the major milestone of reaching 250 open daycares, it's important to recognize the amazing people behind the extraordinary effort it took to get here," said Neil Gill, CEO and President of Dogtopia. "What brings the Dogtopia community together is the passion, loyalty, and commitment all of our franchisees and teams have in improving the lives of dogs and their parents in communities throughout North America." 

For more information on Dogtopia's franchising opportunities, visit dogtopia.com/franchising.

About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

Media Contact:  Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman PR, [email protected] or 847-945-1300

SOURCE Dogtopia

Also from this source

Local Pups Can Now Come, Sit and Stay at the New Dogtopia of Lafayette

Local Pups Can Now Come, Sit and Stay at the New Dogtopia of Lafayette

Dogtopia, the nation's leading dog daycare, overnight, and spa franchise, is opening a new location in Lafayette on October 10. Situated at 5539...
Unleash the Love: Dogtopia Foundation Joins Forces with the Dogs of Dogtopia to Launch Fetch It Forward Fundraising Campaign During National Service Dog Month

Unleash the Love: Dogtopia Foundation Joins Forces with the Dogs of Dogtopia to Launch Fetch It Forward Fundraising Campaign During National Service Dog Month

This National Service Dog Month (September), the dogs of Dogtopia are on a mission to make a difference with the Dogtopia Foundation. In an...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

Image1

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.