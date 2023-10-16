Fastest Growing Sausage Company Scores AA+ in Global Food Safety Standards

News provided by

Swaggerty's Farm

16 Oct, 2023, 07:17 ET

Swaggerty's Farm earns the highest grade possible in food safety risk assessment standards for the 12th consecutive time. 

KODAK, Tenn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swaggerty's Farm earns AA+ Certification, the highest rating possible, in BRCGS Global Food Safety standards. Previously earning the highest scores of A and AA, the new highest rating of AA+ comes after an unannounced audit early this fall, making this the eleventh year in a row Swaggerty's Farm scores the highest rating possible.

Continue Reading
Founded in East Tennessee in 1930 by Lonas Swaggerty, Swaggerty’s Farm remains committed to its roots and high-quality standards.
Founded in East Tennessee in 1930 by Lonas Swaggerty, Swaggerty’s Farm remains committed to its roots and high-quality standards.

"This year's score validates our commitment to a culture of food safety and continuous improvement, rooted within the GFSI audit scheme standards," states Swaggerty's Farm Food Safety and Quality Control Manager, Paula McGee-Davis. "I'm so proud of our team. Earning the highest grade possible with the newest version of food safety requirements is a testament to how our facility operates daily."

BRCGS is the authority that has set the benchmark in global food safety standards for over 25 years. Continuously evolving, their newest edition is Version 9. BRCGS informs, "The standard has constantly evolved to protect the consumer. It was the first standard to be GFSI benchmarked, as well as introduce food safety culture requirements, define food fraud, and reduce audit burden through additional modules."

Committed to excellence since 1930, Swaggerty's Farm consistently delivers superior flavor, texture, and taste to all its premium sausage products. "Our food safety culture starts at the top, and the Swaggerty family leads by example; their commitment to quality is unwavering," states Swaggerty's Farm COO, Jon Amidei. "We're a family-owned company founded on a family recipe and process. Still being family-owned allows our company to maintain our high-quality standards and keep that processes intact." 

To find out more about Swaggerty's Farm visit www.swaggertys.com.

To learn more about BRCGS standards visit https://www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/.

About Swaggerty's Farm

Since 1930, the Swaggerty Family has been making superior sausage, made from fresh pork with no fillers and a unique blend of spices. Today, Swaggerty Sausage Company, Inc. is a modern USDA-inspected facility located in the same small valley of East Tennessee. Focused on quality and growth, Swaggerty's Farm® products are now available in over 13,000 retailers, wholesale distributors, and food service establishments throughout the nation. With the fourth generation at the company today, Swaggerty's Farm premium sausage products stand the test of time and remain what is quite possibly the best-tasting sausage in America.

SOURCE Swaggerty's Farm

Also from this source

Swaggerty's Farm Sausage Added to Weigel's Breakfast Menu

Swaggerty's Farm Sausage Added to Weigel's Breakfast Menu

Family-owned and operated East Tennessee convenience store chain, Weigel's, will now include Swaggerty's Farm sausage on their breakfast menu....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.