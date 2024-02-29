FASTSIGNS 2024 International Convention Celebrates Franchisee Growth

Over 1,200 Attendees, Sold-Out Vendor Show, Education Sessions and Networking Mark Event's Success

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, recently held its 2024 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Orlando, Florida. Themed 'Power Your Possibilities,' the multiple-day event celebrated franchisee achievements and the continued growth of the franchise network in sales, profitability and number of locations.

Franchisees embrace the Power of Possibilities at FASTSIGNS 2024 International Convention.

The 2024 convention had an impressive turnout in attendance, with over 1,200 participants from the worldwide network, including 180 first-time attendees, as well as a record-breaking vendor show featuring 148 total vendors.

"Overall, 2023 marked a year of incredible growth for the FASTSIGNS brand. The number of FASTSIGNS centers grew to a record 775 locations in eight countries and same center sales exceeded revenues of the previous year in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada," said Andrea Hohermuth, President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "The annual convention not only celebrates the remarkable achievements of our franchise network but also energizes franchisees with robust educational and networking opportunities, serving as a catalyst to empower our network to achieve maximum results."

From the mainstage, Hohermuth shared how franchisees could power their possibilities to ensure 2024 becomes their most successful year to date. She emphasized the importance of focusing on the fundamentals that drive profitability, and the importance of leveraging technological advancements to optimize operations and create compelling customer experiences that set FASTSIGNS apart in the marketplace. Keynote speakers included former collegiate and NBA All-Star Grant Hill, now a professional basketball executive and co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks. Hill spoke on powering possibilities through effective team building and navigating change. Brian Boehm, Sr. Director of Supply Chain and Technical Services at FASTSIGNS, unveiled the signage and visual solutions trends for 2024, showcasing cutting-edge technology that fuels optimal efficiency and the expansion of custom solutions available to FASTSIGNS customers.

In addition, attendees also had multiple opportunities to gain insight and inspiration from panels of franchisees. Seven different vendor show training sessions were led by PayChex, 4over, CompanyCam, ChromeSignage, Advertising Specialty Institute, Grimco Electrical and Showdown Displays.

Highlights from the 2024 convention include:

The FASTSIGNS Award recognizes a franchisee who best represents the culture and values of FASTSIGNS, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Renee Friedman , FASTSIGNS of Central Orlando, Fla. , was honored with this award for excellence in solving visual and marketing communications challenges, helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and reach their full potential, and defining generosity and cooperation by working with other franchisees to increase the strength, size and integrity of the network. Friedman is a brand champion, doing all she can to build the value of the FASTSIGNS brand and network.

, FASTSIGNS of , was honored with this award for excellence in solving visual and marketing communications challenges, helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and reach their full potential, and defining generosity and cooperation by working with other franchisees to increase the strength, size and integrity of the network. Friedman is a brand champion, doing all she can to build the value of the FASTSIGNS brand and network. WhatTheyTh!nk Magazine, the global printing industry's leading independent media outlet featuring news in print and digital production, recognized Amanda and Justin Blackburn , FASTSIGNS of Hattiesburg, Miss. , for their team's work with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission to create an impactful Generations Strong wall that honored the contributions of African American residents in their community. Others recognized included Russell Hall , FASTSIGNS of Syracuse, N.Y. , for work with The Museum of Science and Technology and Shane Beard , FASTSIGNS of San Diego, Calif. , at Mira Mesa, for work with HITS/Del Mar Horsepark.

, FASTSIGNS of , for their team's work with the Hattiesburg Convention Commission to create an impactful Generations Strong wall that honored the contributions of African American residents in their community. Others recognized included , FASTSIGNS of , for work with The Museum of Science and Technology and , FASTSIGNS of , at Mira Mesa, for work with HITS/Del Mar Horsepark. Grimco was presented with the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for the U.S., and both Grimco and ND Graphics tied for the FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for Canada .

. Franchisees and their center teams were recognized for outstanding sign and graphic projects in the 2023 FASTSIGNS Customer Solutions Awards, which included grand prize winner Shane Beard , FASTSIGNS of San Diego, Calif. , at Mira Mesa, for work with HITS/Del Mar Horsepark, second place winner was Buddy Williams , FASTSIGNS of DTC, in Centennial, Colo. , for work with Tableaux Interior Design/Evergreen DEVCO, and the third place award was a tie between Chris Kirby , FASTSIGNS of Boca Raton, Fla. , for work with Royal Palm Place shopping mall and Russell Hall , FASTSIGNS of Syracuse, N.Y. , for work with The Museum of Science and Technology.

FASTSIGNS capped the convention by hosting Breakfast with a Purpose, a community giveback project. This year, FASTSIGNS attendees worked with the nonprofit U.S. Hunger (formerly Feeding Children Everywhere) to assemble 15,000 food packages for Orlando youth in need. Vendor giveback partners included ApplePie Capital, CareerPlug, Epson America, Grimco, GSG, Howard Industries, Howmac Dimensional Graphics, Ornamental Post and Panel, Retreva, Ricoh, Steel Art Company, Stouse, Text Request, Chromaluxe and Vision Engraving and Routing Systems.

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With nearly 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 770 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2024 for the eighth consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year.

