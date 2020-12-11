FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo, Part of Fastsigns Holdings Inc., Recognized By Franchise Dictionary Magazine in Esteemed 2020 Rankings

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastsigns Holdings Inc., parent company of FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, and NerdsToGo , an emerging IT services franchise brand, announced today that both brands have been recognized by Franchise Dictionary magazine in the December 2020 issue as part of its esteemed 2020 rankings. For the third consecutive year, FASTSIGNS was named a Top 100 Game Changer . Additionally, NerdsToGo was recognized as one of 20 Brands to Watch for 2020.

Each brand was recognized for creating opportunities for aspiring business owners, filing a niche in its respective market and turning heads with a unique product, impacting veterans and impressing millennials, and helping their local communities. NerdsToGo joined the Fastsigns Holdings Inc. family after its parent company, GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC, was acquired in October 2020.

"To have both brands under the Fastsigns Holdings Inc. umbrella be recognized by Franchise Dictionary is incredibly exciting and a testament to both brands' commitments to making an impact in the lives of franchisees and in the communities they serve," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS. "We continuously strive to provide world-class products, services, and training and support to help our franchisees better serve their customers and position FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo as the leaders in their segments."

Amid the pandemic, FASTSIGNS and NerdsToGo have continued to grow in large part to being deemed essential as COVID-19 forced thousands of businesses across the country to temporarily close. This designation allowed FASTSIGNS franchisees to pivot their visual communications services to best serve their customers and local communities, while NerdsToGo franchisees filled a much-needed demand for IT services with the sudden influx of remote workers.

"Franchise ownership allows people to follow their dreams of being their own boss and taking control of their futures. It supports people working for themselves but not by themselves. It's a community of professionals all supporting successful business ownership," said Alesia Visconti, CEO / Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart!"

The 2020 Top 100 Game Changers list is featured in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's December 2020 issue available at https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2020-game-changers/ .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, and in 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500®list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020 and the brand was recently recognized by Franchise Times as a Top 200 franchise opportunity. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and in 2019, FASTSIGNS was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for 8 consecutive years.

Franchise Business Review has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, and FASTSIGNS was also included on its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has been awarded for franchisee satisfaction for multiple years by Franchise Business Review, in addition to a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans and a Top Franchise for Second Career by Franchise Business Review. In addition, FASTSIGNS was recognized by Franchise Business Review in its 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans report and was recently named a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur in 2020.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. The Company also continues to own and operate the original Guilford, CT location.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to help small to medium sized business owners and residential customers lead a more effective, efficient and entertaining life through use of a wide range of technology devices including computers, iPhones, iPads, communication devices, Wi-Fi networks, printers, and smart devices. The Company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well branded, eye catching Nerd Van or through remote support. Customers can also receive service by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance. NerdsToGo continues to grow its franchisee base, while delivering exceptional service and customer support through every interaction.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

