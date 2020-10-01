CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International Inc. will be celebrating Sign Manufacturing Day virtually during an unprecedented year. In partnership with the National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Day, the International Sign Association promotes Sign Manufacturing Day every first Friday of October.

FASTSIGNS Celebrates Sign Manufacturing Day 2020 with Virtual Initiative

To honor the day, FASTSIGNS International will be streaming and sharing videos of a tour from the FASTSIGNS International office on October 2 with subsequent videos to be posted throughout the entire month of October to encourage excitement and interest in the future of the sign industry.

In addition, FASTSIGNS franchisees across the US and Canada have been encouraged to share and post videos on October 2 that exhibit their centers and share with students and the community the vast capabilities at FASTSIGNS. During the recent year, the need for signs and graphics has proven to be increasingly relevant. Whether through retail businesses, restaurants or hospitality companies, the need to inform, direct and sell has established sign manufacturers as an essential business within their communities.

"We are thrilled to once again celebrate Sign Manufacturing Day. As we've experienced this year, the signage industry is an essential player in a world focused on keeping communities safe, healthy and informed," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association. "We look forward to using this day to ignite a spark in the next generation of sign manufacturers by sharing the vast opportunities that are available to them with a career in this industry."

For more information on Sign Manufacturing day, visit the link here , follow FASTSIGNS brand social channels or search Manufacturing Day hashtag #MFGDay20 .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

