FASTSIGNS' CEO and IFA Chair Catherine Monson Named One of Franchising's '100 Influential Women' by Business Woman Magazine

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that Business Woman magazine has named CEO Catherine Monson one of its 100 Influential Women in Franchising. Monson was recognized as an advocate of support and mentorship for her commitment to enabling and empowering countless entrepreneurs to build a successful career in franchising.

The notable 100 Influential Women In Franchising list is an annual list which celebrates and champions key figureheads, disruptors, and up-and-comers who work in the international franchise space and have changed the franchising industry for the better. Under Monson's leadership, FASTSIGNS has grown to more than 735 locations across nine countries, and the brand has repeatedly been recognized as the top franchise opportunity in its space and for its high franchisee satisfaction.

"Support and mentoring are the foundation of franchising, which has allowed millions of entrepreneurs to be in business for themselves, but not by themselves. During the COVID-19 pandemic, empowering franchisees to be successful has been more important than ever," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and IFA Chair. "I am incredibly grateful to be recognized alongside so many influential female leaders in franchising. It's because of these women that our industry continues to grow stronger every day."

The Annual 100 Influential Women in Franchising list is featured in Business Woman Magazine's October 2020 issue, available at https://www.globalfranchisemagazine.com/assets/images/reports/BW-3.pdf .

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Entrepreneur also named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise for 2020. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list, and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers. In 2019, Entrepreneur named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans, and the brand was also recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans report, was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years as well as its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019.

About Catherine Monson

Catherine became CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. in 2009, bringing over 25 years of franchising and management experience. In 2009, she received the International Franchise Association (IFA) Bonny LeVine Award in recognition of her contributions to the growth of the franchising industry and in 2010, the Dallas Business Journal named her a top Women Industry Leader in the Dallas Metroplex. In 2012, Catherine appeared on the Emmy Award-winning series Undercover Boss to learn new ways to advance the FASTSIGNS® brand. In 2013, she was named an "Innovator and Influencer" by Sign and Digital Graphics Magazine. In 2015, she received the IFA's first Franchise Action Network "FAN of the Year" award for her advocacy work on behalf of the franchising community. In 2016, she was selected as a Soderstrom Society Inductee for her contributions to the printing and graphic communications industry and was also honored with the 2016 Leadership Award from the Women That Soar organization. Under Monson's leadership, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. received the 2016 Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition presented by the Department of Defense to employers for their exemplary support of National Guard and Reserve members. In 2017, Monson received the Distinguished Women Award presented by Northwood University in Midland, Michigan. In 2018, she was honored by the Sales and Marketing Executives International (SMEI) with their Ambassador of Free Enterprise Award. Catherine has served on the Board of Directors of the IFA since 2008 and is currently Vice Chair and will become Chairwoman in February 2020. Additionally, she serves on the Board of Directors of Brain Balance, a franchise company with a non-drug alternative for children with behavioral challenges, and on the Board of Directors of the franchisor Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation's fastest growing swim schools. She is a keynote speaker at many franchise industry events, as well as at many sign and visual graphics industry events.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

