FASTSIGNS Gains Recognition With Three Additional Awards From Franchise Business Review

Leading Sign and Graphics Organization Named to Prestigious Rankings of Top Franchises for Veterans, Most Profitable Franchises and Most Innovative Franchises

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was named by Franchise Business Review in its 2023 report as a Top Franchise for Veterans, among the Most Profitable Franchises and one of the Most Innovative Franchises. Adding to the brand's growing list of accolades, FASTSIGNS also earned recognition from Franchise Business Review as Best in the Business Services Category, a Top Franchise for Women and a Top Recession-Proof Franchise earlier this year.

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review analyzed data gathered in surveys from nearly 38,000 franchise owners representing 385 brands regarding their brand's innovation and creativity as well as their trust in the franchisor, overall satisfaction with the brand and likelihood to recommend it to others.

FASTSIGNS' recognition on these lists is a testament to the brand's extensive network and resources to foster franchisee success, such as robust co-brand and conversion programs that allow existing businesses to expand their revenue streams and gain access to the support of FASTSIGNS' network, as well as significant incentives for veterans and first responders. Through expansion of such programs and ongoing strategic development, FASTSIGNS is committed to furthering its innovation and profitability and providing opportunities for veterans.

"When it was time to renew our franchise agreement with FASTSIGNS, we didn't hesitate. The brand recognition, franchise support and collective strength of the franchisee network made the decision a no-brainer," said Mike Godby, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Casselberry/Winter Park, Florida. "What I value most about owning a FASTSIGNS is helping other businesses and creating a positive environment for our employees. Our top points of pride are our customer satisfaction and employee retention."

FASTSIGNS franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations and financial opportunity.

FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:

  • 92% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" to respecting the franchisor
  • 95% of franchisees are likely to recommend FASTSIGNS to others
  • 95% of franchisees rate their local market competitiveness above average, 20% higher than the industry benchmark

"FASTSIGNS has seen tremendous growth this year, and these recognitions from Franchise Business Review underscore the strength of our brand as we continue to expand and create further opportunities for our new franchisees to join our award-winning brand for their future," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "We are honored to see FASTSIGNS being recognized for its dedication to excellence and innovation, and we remain committed to offering unparalleled resources that empower our franchisees to thrive."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $240,080 - $310,569, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. The brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For more information about FASTSIGNS®, visit https://www.fastsigns.com.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full lists of the 2023 Most Profitable Franchises, 2023 Most Innovative Franchises and 2023 Top Franchises for Veterans.

About FASTSIGNS®
FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for  FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite®.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

