Fastsigns Holdings Inc. Acquires NerdsToGo, an Emerging IT Services Franchise Brand

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastsigns Holdings Inc. announced today it acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Fastsigns Holdings Inc. is the parent company of FASTSIGNS International. Inc., which is the franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise.

"We are excited to officially welcome NerdsToGo, a growing franchise organization in the IT Services business, into our family," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International. "We look forward to what lies ahead for this exciting brand, especially the continued growth that will benefit NerdsToGo customers, franchisees, and team members."

NerdsToGo has been franchising for 3 years and is a part of the large and growing IT services industry with 25 franchise locations in 16 states. Connectivity is more important than ever with COVID-19 only accelerating remote working, online learning, and business continuity all of which require error-free networking, security, privacy, and videoconferencing. Poorly functioning IT systems are a huge headache and productivity constraint for consumers and small businesses alike who need reliable solutions.

"We look forward to growing this business with existing franchisees and introducing the NerdsToGo brand to a new group of potential franchisees and customers," added Monson." Our goal is to add value to the business as well as to expand and grow the NerdsToGo brand as a standalone business. David Colella, CEO and founder of NerdsToGo, will remain in place as brand president and will continue to grow the brand and support franchisees."

"As part of our ongoing strategy to provide outstanding support and growth opportunities to our franchisees, we have joined the FASTSIGNS family," Colella said in a statement. "We are excited to join forces with one of the most powerful organizations in the franchise industry. After spending time with the FASTSIGNS Executive Team, it became clear to me that we could leverage their franchising expertise in development, support, marketing, brand positioning, and unit level economics to grow the NerdsToGo business. I found the culture at FASTSIGNS to be consistent with the franchisee-first mindset that we have at NerdsToGo, with both organizations maintaining a commitment to its customers and employees. This relationship will allow us to grow the NerdsToGo franchise network and expand our awareness and footprint across the country and internationally."

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

About NerdsToGo, Inc.®

NerdsToGo, Inc. launched its original location in Guilford, CT in 2003 and quickly became the emerging leader in providing computer and technology-based services to both the small and medium sized business market and the residential market. NerdsToGo began franchising in 2017 and quickly grew to 25 independently owned franchise locations in 16 states. The Company also continues to own and operate the original Guilford, CT location.

NerdsToGo locations provide the total solution in computer and technology support to help small to medium sized business owners and residential customers lead a more effective, efficient and entertaining life through use of a wide range of technology devices including computers, iPhones, iPads, communication devices, Wi-Fi networks, printers, and smart devices. The Company's signature service is delivered by sending a Nerd onsite to customer locations in a well branded, eye catching Nerd Van or through remote support. Customers can also receive service by visiting a local NerdsToGo service center. NerdsToGo acts as the IT department for small to medium sized businesses by helping to design, implement and support IT networks, provide data backup & continuity services, cybersecurity solutions, cloud services, remote support, vendor management services and overall routine maintenance. NerdsToGo continues to grow its franchisee base, while delivering exceptional service and customer support through every interaction.

For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or 214-346-5679).

