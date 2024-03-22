FASTSIGNS INTERNATIONAL, INC. NAMES U.S. AND CANADIAN VENDORS OF THE YEAR

Grimco and ND Graphics Recognized for Incredible Supplier Relationship

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, presented the U.S. Vendor of the Year Award to Grimco and the Canadian Vendor of the Year Award to both Grimco and ND Graphics at the 2024 FASTSIGNS International Convention in Orlando, Florida.

The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year is selected by FASTSIGNS franchisees and is based on the integrity of business practices, product quality, and having a long-term commitment to the FASTSIGNS network. Since 2015, Grimco has received this recognition. This also marks the fourth year for recognizing the Canadian Vendor of the Year.

"The FASTSIGNS Vendor of the Year Award for the US and Canada isn't just any accolade—it's a tribute to the supplier that exceeds expectations, delivering phenomenal service and unwavering support to our franchisees" said Andrea Hohermuth, the President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We're thrilled to celebrate the exceptional achievements and contributions of Grimco and ND Graphics as their dedication helps power our franchise network's success."

For the past 17 years, Grimco has been working with FASTSIGNS centers, offering quality wholesale sign supply and screen print products including equipment, wide format print & laminating products, general and electrical sign supplies, to fully fabricated MUTCD & DOT approved traffic signs.

"FASTSIGNS is a phenomenal organization, and we truly enjoy being a partner to the network in the U.S., Canada, and now the UK," said Julie McClain, Director of National Accounts at Grimco. "Being named Vendor of the Year for both the U.S. and Canada is just one of the highlights of this partnership. We aim to provide quality products at competitive prices, educate the network on industry innovations, and foster FASTSIGNS' growth and success. We are excited to see where this partnership will go in 2024 and beyond."

Since 2017, ND Graphics has been working with FASTSIGNS centers, supplying sign and visual graphic materials and products. This includes equipment and everything from sign supplies to digital media and electrical solutions.

"ND Graphics would like to express our gratitude for being awarded Canadian Vendor of the Year by FASTSIGNS," said Rick Lewicki, Strategic Account Manager at ND Graphics. "As the business climate continues to change, we continue to work together to find solutions they need. Our 10 branches take pride in servicing all FASTSIGNS locations across Canada with materials, equipment, training and the service they need to get the job done! We look forward to continued success and value our relationship with the Canadian FASTSIGNS team."

