FASTSIGNS INTERNATIONAL, INC. HONORS RENEE FRIEDMAN-GOLDSTEIN WITH PRESTIGIOUS FASTSIGNS AWARD

Orlando Leader Recognized for Exceptional Contributions in Visual Communications

CARROLLTON, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry, recognized Renee Friedman-Goldstein, FASTSIGNS of Orlando, Fla.- Central, with the FASTSIGNS Award, the highest honor in the FASTSIGNS network.

The FASTSIGNS Award recognizes a franchisee who best represents the culture and values of FASTSIGNS, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. The winner is honored for excellence in solving visual and marketing communications challenges, helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and reach their full potential. The recipient also defines generosity and cooperation by working with other franchisees to increase the strength, size and integrity of the network. As a brand champion, the honoree is known for doing all they can to build the value of the FASTSIGNS brand and network.

"Receiving the FASTSIGNS Award has so much significance! It is the culmination of 37 years, and I share this award with our amazing FASTSIGNS team, clients, vendors, and our family and friends," said Renee. "I am especially thankful for my husband, Richard, whose partnership and leadership has helped make our center a success. Thank you for your hard work, support and love."

A true success story, Renee Friedman started with FASTSIGNS in 1987, as the first customer service representative at the fourth FASTSIGNS center in the United States. After many years as the sales manager and then center manager, her dream came true when she became an owner of FASTSIGNS of Atlanta, where she later provided all the signs for the 1996 Olympic Village. After selling that center, she moved to Dallas to become the general manager for the largest multi-center group in the downtown area. In 2001, she had the opportunity to purchase and manage FASTSIGNS of Orlando, Fla. - Central.

"Renee is a veteran of the FASTSIGNS model, and her contributions to the network are invaluable," shared Andrea Hohermuth, President of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "She is a true champion of the FASTSIGNS brand, investing in her team, center culture and processes. Renee is known as an ambassador of goodwill within her community and our network, sharing her best practices with other FASTSIGNS franchisees, and doing all she can to promote FASTSIGNS in her community."

Renee and her team also received the CEO Circle Award, which recognizes the top 25 centers with the highest sales volume in the United States from Oct. 1, 2022, through Sept. 30, 2023.

By following the FASTSIGNS systems, and bringing a can-do attitude and tons of energy and perseverance, Renee led her team to develop stronger customer relationships and growth.

Renee and Richard's newly relocated center is now at 4835 E. Colonial Drive, where they have doubled their square footage and purchased adjacent property. FASTSIGNS of Orlando, Fla. – Central is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

