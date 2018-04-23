FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Announces Worldwide Partnership with Mobile Training Platform 1HUDDLE

CARROLLTON, Texas, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today its worldwide partnership with 1HUDDLE, a workforce training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity. FASTSIGNS® is known in the industry for equipping its franchises with focused and advanced training techniques, and is the first in its category to offer gamification as part of its support suite for franchisees.

"We are thrilled to partner with 1HUDDLE to offer franchisees a mobile training platform that will propel our mission to position them for success and grow their businesses," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "FASTSIGNS' training and support is unmatched in the industry and we know the 1HUDDLE platform will allow our franchisees to quickly onboard and train new employees in every aspect of their business — in a way that resonates with the growing workforce of millennials and Gen Z."

FASTSIGNS' 1HUDDLE content will be focused on the franchisor's proprietary training program and customer relations, both in-center, via telephone, and online.

"Eighty-seven percent of what we learn in a live training or seminar, we forget within 30 days. And, currently, only 1 percent of training is done on mobile platforms," said Sam Caucci, CEO and founder of 1HUDDLE. "Training employees shouldn't be difficult and 1HUDDLE is designed to make it fast, fun, and, most importantly, effective. In just three minutes a day, 1HUDDLE's mobile-based training games are proven to accelerate your workforce's productivity and we are confident FASTSIGNS franchisees will love the ability to train their employees using a single platform that tracks ROI and allows them to easily create new training games to keep their teams excited and engaged."

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 70 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2018 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate, and brand power. FASTSIGNS also has been recognized for its franchisee satisfaction by being named a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute for five consecutive years and has been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS also was named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 675 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the US, Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns.

About 1HUDDLE

1HUDDLE is a technology-based employee training platform that helps companies more effectively onboard and upskill employees using games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a library of quick burst employee skill games, and the option for personalized content, 1HUDDLE is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuously used motivation tool. Key clients include ESPN, Audible, Madison Square Garden, Golden State Warriors, Denver International Airport, and Loews Hotels. To learn more about 1HUDDLE and its platform, please visit http://1huddle.co/.

Contact:

Alisha Sheth

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

asheth@fish-consulting.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fastsigns-international-inc-announces-worldwide-partnership-with-mobile-training-platform-1huddle-300634519.html

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

