FASTSIGNS® International, Inc. Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the franchisor of more than 700 FASTSIGNS® locations in nine countries worldwide, has welcomed Jennifer Herskind as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.

With over 20 years of experience in marketing, her background includes all marketing disciplines and strong cross-functional knowledge of all business fundamentals. Herskind has a successful track record of transforming brands and driving business results in multiple fast-paced industries with diverse environments.

(PRNewsfoto/FASTSIGNS International, Inc.)

She most recently held the role of Chief Marketing Officer for Smoothie King where she directed all brand, marketing and R&D strategy to build the brand and drive business results in the fulfillment of its mission to inspire people to live a healthy and active lifestyle for over 1,000 locations.

Before joining Smoothie King, Herskind held senior leadership positions in a wide variety of franchise and company brands including Gold's Gym, Dave & Buster's, Nestle Waters North America and Pizza Hut. She began her career with The UPS Store where she worked in several roles as the primary driver of new product development and customer services in support of over 2,000 franchisees.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer Herskind as our new Chief Marketing Officer. She has a strong background working with various franchisors making her the perfect addition to support our franchisees," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We look forward to expanding the FASTSIGNS brand with her expertise as we continue to scale for growth."

Herskind is a goal-oriented leader with a demonstrated capacity to solve problems with fresh, insight-driven strategic solutions and scale for growth. Herskind was named one of Dallas' Rising Brand Stars by AdWeek in December 2018. A Dallas native, she belongs to a family of business entrepreneurs she enjoys assisting in her spare time.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:

Leah Edwards

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

214-346-5792

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fastsigns.com

