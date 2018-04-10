FASTSIGNS International, Inc. CEO Catherine Monson to Keynote the Texas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Annual Awards Dinner

AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., will keynote the Texas Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Annual Employer Awards Dinner on April 13 in Austin, Texas, where companies will be honored for supporting their employees serving the National Guard and Reserve.

"I'm honored to keynote at this event and be with other businesses and organizations that support active duty, National Guard, Reserve and veteran employees," Monson said. "It's heartening to see company leaders from so many different industries being recognized for the respect and assistance they give their military employees. I believe it is a corporate responsibility to stand behind those who serve our country and hope more businesses will be motivated to do the same."

Each year, ESGR State Committees and the Department of Defense recognize employers across the United States that support their employees who are National Guardsmen or Reservists through a series of employer awards. FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the franchisor of FASTSIGNS® sign and visual graphic centers, is a 2016 recipient of the Patriot Award, Seven Seals Award, Above and Beyond Award, Pro Patria Award and the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, which is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers.

Additionally, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was named one of the Best Franchises of 2018 by Military Times and participates in the International Franchise Association's (IFA) VetFran program (Veterans Transition Franchise Initiative), which assists military veterans by helping them access franchise opportunities through training, financial assistance and industry support.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 675 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the U.S., Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or on LinkedIn. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

