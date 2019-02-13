FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Executives to Share Insights at the 2019 International Franchise Association Convention

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive team members from FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS(R), the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise worldwide, will share their insights with attendees at the 2019 International Franchise Association (IFA) Convention being held in Las Vegas, Nevada from February 24 through February 27.

Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc., Vice Chair of the IFA, Chair of the FranPac Task Force and a Certified Franchise Executive (CFE), and Mark Jameson, the Executive Vice-President of Franchise Support and Development at FASTSIGNS International, a member of the IFA's International Committee and also a CFE, will both serve as Problem Solving Mentors during the "Emerging Franchisor Boot Camp." They will share insights that help people leading new franchise systems improve franchisee results, increase unit growth, foster positive franchisee relationships, overcome business challenges and much more.

Monson will also moderate a breakout session titled "C-Suite Think Tank and Forum Exchange," where she will facilitate an interactive discussion focusing on the biggest challenges Franchisor C-Suite leaders are faced with and brainstorm potential solutions. Jameson will also host a Business Solution Roundtable with Natalie Barnes, President of Business Alliance, Inc., called "Outbound Franchisee Recruiting - Utilizing Brokers/Consultants".

Drue Townsend, Senior Vice-President of Marketing at FASTSIGNS International, will serve on a panel during a Learning Lab session titled "Finding Balance Amidst Chaos: Learn How to Leverage the Best Tactics, Platforms and Channels to Satisfy Location-Specific Marketing Needs without Losing Focus on Your Franchise's Target Audience." Townsend will share digital marketing strategies and insights that can help brands market better online and help franchisees reach local prospects and customers.

FASTSIGNS International has seven Certified Franchise Executives (CFE) on the management team. Eight corporate team members are attending the IFA Conference this year.

"Franchising creates great opportunities for business owners and it creates positive economic growth for their local communities," explained Monson. "FASTSIGNS continues to experience record-breaking growth and we look forward to sharing our knowledge at this must-attend event for franchisors."

Thousands of franchise business leaders and suppliers are expected attend the IFA's Annual Convention to hear the latest information about protecting and improving their brands with almost 50 compelling sessions and countless networking opportunities. For more information about the event and to register, visit: https://www.franchise.org/convention.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of over 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the US, Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Chile and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or on LinkedIn. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating 58 years of excellence, education and advocacy, the International Franchise Association is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the more than 733,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 7.6 million direct jobs, $674.3 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy and 2.5 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology and business development.

