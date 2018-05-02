FASTSIGNS International, Inc., Honoring First Responders With Reduced Franchise Fee

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that it is offering a new franchise development incentive to fuel additional growth throughout the U.S. FASTSIGNS now offers a reduced franchisee fee of $23,750 — a savings of 50 percent — to first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters. FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is pleased to offer first responders this incentive to become a franchisee.

"We are proud to be the only franchisor in our segment to offer a development incentive specifically for first responders, providing them a means to become entrepreneurs after they've served their communities for so many years as the first to arrive at the scene of an emergency," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Now these qualified entrepreneurs will have a means to serve their community in a different way — helping other business owners develop the most effective visual solutions."

After 38 years as a first responder in the fire service and law enforcement departments, franchisee Russ Mason opened his first FASTSIGNS location in St. Peters, Missouri, in 2015.

"After being a first responder for 38 years, I was looking for a change that challenged me," Mason explained. "Many first responders are very mechanically inclined and business-minded, and the FASTSIGNS business model is well suited for self-motivated and hands-on individuals. FASTSIGNS gives you the tools to be successful and supports its franchisees by giving you the best opportunity for successful growth. "

In 2018, FASTSIGNS plans to open an additional 45 centers across the U.S. and is targeting aggressive franchise development in markets such as Greater New York City, Boston, and the Northeast Corridor, and throughout the West Coast including in Southern California and Arizona. Across North America, FASTSIGNS has over 400 markets ready for development. Internationally, FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in target markets throughout the world, including Brazil, Quebec, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and Latin America.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 70 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2018 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and brand power. FASTSIGNS also has been recognized for its franchisee satisfaction by being named a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute for five consecutive years and has been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS also was named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or 214-346-5679).

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the largest sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 675 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in eight countries including the US, Canada, England, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Grand Cayman, Mexico and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive sign and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, sell more products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points including décor, events, wearables and marketing materials. Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on Twitter @FASTSIGNS, Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS or LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/fastsigns.

Media Contact:

Alisha Sheth

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

asheth@fish-consulting.com

