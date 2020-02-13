FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts Community Giveback Project

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® franchisees and their employees, vendors and FASTSIGNS International, Inc. corporate staff participated in a "FASTSIGNS Community Giveback" by assembling 20,000 meals for local children and their families with the organization, Feeding Children Everywhere. This event occurred during the 2020 FASTSIGNS International Convention held January 15-18 in Phoenix, Arizona.

"Through our FASTSIGNS Community Giveback Projects, our meeting attendees and vendors come together to support a local cause and make a positive impact in the cities that host our events," said Tracy Lake, Director of Events at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We are so grateful for organizations that work to end hunger. With the help of our partners in giving, we were honored to join Feeding Children Everywhere to help make a dent in hunger for Phoenix and the surrounding areas."

Under the direction of Feeding Children Everywhere leadership, attendees measured, weighed, packaged and boxed 20,000 meals by forming 16 assembly lines. This was accomplished in 45 minutes during the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback Breakfast with a Purpose event.

"Our partners are Hunger Heroes," said Sarah Davila, Public Relations Manager at Feeding Children Everywhere. "Our partnership with FASTSIGNS creates the opportunity to impact thousands of families struggling with hunger. Together we are able to provide over 20,000 meals to children and families in need."

This event was also made possible by the generous support of the FASTSIGNS Community Giveback sponsors including Avery Dennison, Click2Sell, CoreBridge Software, Faces, Grimco, GSG, Ornamental Post & Panel, Pocket Folders Fast, Ricoh, Sign Source, Steel Art, Vision Engraving and Routing Systems, Window Film Depot, Summa and JDS.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 725 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

ABOUT FEEDING CHILDREN EVERYWHERE:

Feeding Children Everywhere is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the vision of a hunger-free world in our lifetime. Since 2010, FCE has activated more than 760,000 volunteers to package and distribute over 126 million meals to children and families in need.

