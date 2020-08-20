FASTSIGNS International, Inc. Hosts Tenth Annual Outside Sales Summit Virtually

FASTSIGNS Engages Over 475 Sales Professionals Across Five Countries

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., the world's leading sign and visual graphics franchisor with more than 735 FASTSIGNSⓇ locations in nine countries worldwide, hosted its tenth annual Outside Sales Summit August 10-15 in an inaugural virtual setting. There were over 475 people from five countries in attendance.

With a Rev Up Sales theme, the 2020 Outside Sales Summit celebrated the FASTSIGNS network's sales achievements between July 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. At the virtual awards event on Friday, a record 183 Outside Sales Professionals were recognized, including 17 who received the prestigious Platinum Award for achieving over $1 million in individual sales during the 12-month period. Additionally, 18 individuals became Certified FASTSIGNS Sales Executives after completing an extensive certification program during the same period.

2020 also marked the second year for presenting the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award. With this award, FASTSIGNS recognizes one Outside Sales Professional who best represents the concept and the spirit of the brand, both in the business community and within the FASTSIGNS network. Sam Leopard from FASTSIGNS® of Fort Worth - Alliance was recognized as this year's recipient of the Catherine Monson Salesperson of the Year Award.

"Due to the pandemic, we hosted our annual Outside Sales Summit in a completely virtual setting. This energy-packed event allowed us to provide the over 475 attendees with education and tools to continue honing their selling skills, as well as to recognize and celebrate the incredible work and achievements of the FASTSIGNS Outside Sales Professionals from locations around the world," said Catherine Monson, CEO of FASTSIGNS International, Inc. and Chair of the International Franchising Association.

Featured speakers included John Boyens, Sales Productivity Expert, Business Strategist and Co-Founder/President of Boyens Group® and Jeb Blount, prospecting guru, President and Founder of Sales Gravy, Inc. and author of the relevant new book, "Virtual Selling." Additional speakers from the FASTSIGNS International team covered a variety of topics including Industry Disruptors and Interior Decor Trends, Engaging Customers, How to Identify Key Markets, Marketing Tools and more.

23 vendors participated at this year's Outside Sales Summit Event, including five Diamond Sponsors. The Awards Event on Friday was sponsored by Click2Sell, and FASTSIGNS hosted 11 Vendor Training Workshops from Click2Sell, Fellers, Epson, Grimco, Avery Dennison, HEXIS, Clarus, ChromeSignage, Logo Mats, Showdown Displays and Stouse. There were also 13 Commercial Sponsorships including Gemini, GSG, Integrity Sign Solutions, Glantz, Ricoh, 3M, Window Film Depot, Kapco, JDS Sign Supply, Discount Labels, 1Huddle, CareerPlug and Ricoh.

