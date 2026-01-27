FASTSIGNS® MARKS A DECADE OF DOMINANCE, RANKING No. 1 IN CATEGORY ON ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S FRANCHISE 500® LIST FOR 10TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise Earns Spot on Prestigious Industry List for 14th Year

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, is marking a decade of dominance, ranking as the No. 1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. This marks the 14th consecutive year FASTSIGNS has been recognized on the industry's most comprehensive and competitive franchise list, earning the 149th spot overall. To view the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 .

The achievement reflects FASTSIGNS' continued momentum after a year of growth and industry recognition. In 2025, the brand expanded its footprint with more than 20 open and operating locations worldwide and sold an additional 30 locations across key markets, including the brand's second location in the Dominican Republic. Notably, FASTSIGNS continued to grow its vibrant co-brand program, signing three new co-brand locations in New York City last year. Additionally, FASTSIGNS was recognized on Entrepreneur's 2025 Best of the Best Franchises ; earned the Canadian Franchise Association's Franchisees' Choice Designation and Silver Award of Excellence ; and was named to Franchise Business Review's Top 100 Franchise for Women and Top 100 Franchise for Veterans .

"Ten years as No. 1 in category speaks volumes to the strength and appeal of FASTSIGNS' proven model as a path to small business success," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "FASTSIGNS continues to stand out because we prioritize long-term franchisee prosperity through scalable systems, comprehensive support, and a brand that consistently adapts to the evolving needs of businesses in each community we serve."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 47-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. Each franchise is thoroughly evaluated and given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. The 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"We decided to open a FASTSIGNS because we wanted to build something for ourselves instead of for someone else, and to have more control over how we run a business," said Kyle Brandemuhl, who owns FASTSIGNS of Sheboygan, Wisconsin with his wife Kerstin. "Creating a workplace culture that is inviting, relaxed, inclusive, and customer-focused was also very important to us. FASTSIGNS stood out because of the overwhelmingly positive and honest feedback we heard from existing franchisees. Corporate is responsive and supportive, but also gives us the freedom to run our business independently."

Over its 47 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchisees. FASTSIGNS' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $248,083 - $344,624, including a $49,750 franchise fee. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With over 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans 785 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic, and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on ENTREPRENEUR's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2026 for the 10th consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

