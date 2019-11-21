FASTSIGNS International Named a Finalist in Torch Awards for Ethics by Dallas Business Journal

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was recently named a Dallas Business Journal's 2019 Torch Awards Finalist in the Large Business category and honored at the annual awards dinner held Wednesday, November 20 at the Canopy by Hilton Dallas Uptown.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

20 finalists were announced for the third annual Better Business Bureau's Torch Awards for Ethics based on company size in six different categories. Candidates were selected from over 60 nominated DFW companies by judges from across multiple industries and representing many different regions of the Metroplex.

DFW-based companies were evaluated on the integrity and ethics behind business dealings as demonstrated by their policies, education, business-to-business recommendations, customer reviews and financial track-record, among many other criteria.

"We are honored to have received this award that highlights the ethics and integrity behind what we do at FASTSIGNS," said Catherine Monson, CEO at FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Our FASTSIGNS team exhibits dedication to our core values and strategic objectives to benefit our franchisees every day. We look forward to continuing to uphold ethical practices and set the standard in the sign and visual graphics industry."

In addition, the finalists and winners were featured in the online publication of the Dallas Business Journal. To read more, visit the link here.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 700 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in nine countries including the United States, Canada, Chile, England, Grand Cayman, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). Locations are slated to open in two additional countries - Malta and Spain - in 2019.

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and visual graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touch points.

FASTSIGNS centers provide architectural and interior decor graphics, fleet vehicle graphics, digital signs and digital signage content, event graphics, displays, banners, posters, ADA signage, safety and identification signs and much more, as well as handle everything from design to project management to installation.

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is a recipient of many awards, including being ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past three years, and Best-in-Category in the business services sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the top 200 franchises for multiple years.

Learn more about sign and visual graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com .

Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@fastsigns.com or call 214.346.5679).

Contact:

Leah Edwards

FASTSIGNS Corporate Communications

(214) 346-5792

leah.edwards@fastsigns.com

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.

