FASTSIGNS® Named A "Top Growth Franchise" By Entrepreneur Magazine

Recognized for Its Strong Growth over the Last Three Years, FASTSIGNS Is the Only Sign, Graphics, and Print Franchisor Named to This Year's List

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, has been named to Entrepreneur magazine's first Top Growth Franchises list — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise recognized — which ranked the top 150 franchises with the most consistent growth in the U.S. and Canada over the last three years.

FASTSIGNS has grown aggressively throughout the U.S. and Canada, signing dozens of franchise agreements in major markets including New York City, Chicago, Phoenix, Seattle, and the Toronto area.

"We are thrilled to be the only franchise in the sign, graphics, and print industry named a Top Growth Franchise. This recognition is a testament to the strength of the FASTSIGNS business opportunity and our position as the leader in our segment," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "Franchisees see immediate value in joining FASTSIGNS, whether they open a new center or decide to convert or co-brand their existing business."

FASTSIGNS has continued to grow nationwide as an essential business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, opening 17 new locations and signing 13 franchise agreements since March 1.

"As a first-time franchisee, it was important for me to invest in a brand that provided guidance to help me succeed, while allowing me to be in business for myself — and FASTSIGNS provided just that," said Steve Brown, a FASTSIGNS franchisee in Newport Beach, California, who opened his center in April 2020. "I was just weeks away from opening my first location when the pandemic hit, and FASTSIGNS proved to be an invaluable partner during that time. I moved forward with opening my center amid the pandemic, having faith in one of the largest sign franchises. The support shown during these unprecedented times helped me get my FASTSIGNS center up and running."

FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50-percent reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and #55 overall on its annual Franchise 500 ® list, making it the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100. Additionally, Franchise Gator named FASTSIGNS to its Top 100 Franchises of 2020 list. In 2019, Entrepreneur named FASTSIGNS one of the Top Franchises for Veterans and the brand was also recognized in Franchise Business Review's Top Franchises for Veterans report, was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine, and made Franchise Direct's list of the Top 100 Franchises. Franchise Business Review also has recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years and its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. celebrates its 35th anniversary in business in 2020 as the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 735 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 9 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta, France and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints. FASTSIGNS has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 for the past four years, a 2019 Top Franchises for Veterans by Franchise Business Review and a 2019 America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns, Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS. For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

