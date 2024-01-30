FASTSIGNS® Ranked #1 in Category on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Eighth Consecutive Year

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise

Receives Prestigious Recognition Following Strong Year of Development

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® for the eighth consecutive year. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks FASTSIGNS as #73 overall for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength, stability, and brand power. To view FASTSIGNS in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 .

"Following a strong year of development and successes for FASTSIGNS, and having now received this award eight years in a row, the recognition as the #1 franchise opportunity for signage, graphics and visual communication reaffirms the strength of our business model and the dedication of our network," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "Anticipating the continuation of our growth momentum this year, we are positioned to offer diverse franchising options as we strategically expand into new markets."

The recognition of FASTSIGNS as the top opportunity in its category follows a successful year for the brand, capping off 2023 with 17 franchise deals signed and expanding its presence in markets including Georgia, Florida, Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The impressive growth comes amid expansion of FASTSIGNS' co-brand and conversion programs, which offer independent businesses in the sign or adjacent industries opportunities for expanded revenue streams and the support of an established network, while still maintaining their initial business.

In addition to ranking on the Entrepreneur Franchise 500, FASTSIGNS was also recognized on leading industry lists from Franchise Business Review, Franchise Times, Franchise Dictionary Magazine and Global Franchise in 2023.

"I have been a franchisee for almost 25 years, and everything I have accomplished in my life is a direct result of the FASTSIGNS network," said Wes Snyder, FASTSIGNS multi-unit franchisee and co-recipient of the 2023 Franchisee of the Year recognition from the International Franchise Association (IFA). "Not only am I very grateful for what this network has provided me, but I also love to tell anyone who will listen that it is a wonderful organization to be part of."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $240,080 - $310,569, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. The brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875. FASTSIGNS is currently seeking qualified franchisees with an emphasis on existing businesses to co-brand or convert for just $15,000 down.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

About FASTSIGNS®:

FASTSIGNS® is the leader in the custom signs and visual solutions industry. With nearly 40 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps customers bring their vision to life and achieve more than they ever thought possible. As the largest service-oriented business within the Propelled Brands® family, FASTSIGNS spans over 770 independently owned and operated centers across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®).

FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and with awards that include being ranked #1 in its category on Entrepreneur's highly competitive Franchise 500® List in 2024 for the eight consecutive year, and being named a 2024 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review for the sixth consecutive year. For more information or to learn about opportunities, visit fastsigns.com or contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.