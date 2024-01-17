FASTSIGNS® Ranked #1 in Category on Franchise Business Review's List of the Top Franchises for 2024

Independent Survey Shows FASTSIGNS Ranks Highest in Franchisee Satisfaction in the Business Service Category Within the Top 200 Franchise Brands for the Sixth Consecutive Year

CARROLLTON, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been ranked Best-in-Category in the Business Service sector on Franchise Business Review's list of the Top Franchises for 2024. This is the 19th annual ranking of the 200 best franchise opportunities as rated by franchise business owners, and the sixth consecutive year FASTSIGNS has ranked. The list is available at https://franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-200-franchises/ .

"Being ranked among the top franchise opportunities and as the best in our category year over year is a testament to the relentless dedication of both our corporate team and our franchisees to not only establish FASTSIGNS as the leader in our industry, but also foster a positive culture throughout our network," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "This recognition fuels our determination to attract the best franchise candidates as we continue to expand our ownership opportunities, including through our co-brand and conversion programs. As we celebrate this milestone, we look ahead to a future where FASTSIGNS continues to set the standard for excellence in the signage industry."

Franchise Business Review , a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction and employee engagement, provides the only rankings and awards for franchise companies based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes its rankings of the top 200 franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises .

FASTSIGNS was among over 375 franchise brands, representing more than 35,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research. FASTSIGNS' franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity. The brand provides the highest support ratio of any sign franchise and offers diverse opportunities for prospective franchisees, including allowing independent sign shops or businesses in related industries to gain the support of the franchise through its co-brand and conversion programs.

"While researching franchises, I selected an industry leader. The visibility, products and services that FASTSIGNS offers, coupled with their support of franchise owners, was evident," said Steph Drileck, FASTSIGNS franchise of multiple San Antonio centers. "We wanted to invest in a business opportunity as a calculated risk, and we were confident that the FASTSIGNS business model, combined with our dedication and hard work, would pay off – and it has!"

FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:

92% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" to respecting the franchisor.

95% of franchisees are likely to recommend FASTSIGNS to others.

95% of franchisees rate their local market competitiveness above average, +20% higher than the industry benchmark.

"Franchisee satisfaction continues to be the leading indicator of franchise performance and system health, and we are pleased to report that our latest research shows satisfaction has remained at some of the highest levels in the past 19 years. In fact, our survey results show that three out of four franchise owners would recommend their brand to others. That's extremely encouraging news for franchise owners and anyone considering investing in a franchise," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "As an independent research firm, Franchise Business Review is committed to helping prospective franchisees get an objective view of the best franchise opportunities available based on actual feedback from the people who own them. Each of the award winners on this year's list of the 200 Top Franchises received stellar ratings from their franchisees in the areas crucial to success in operating a franchise, including training & support, leadership, innovation, culture, and financial opportunity."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $240,080 - $310,569, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. The brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo® and MY SALON Suite®.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

