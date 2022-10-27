FASTSIGNS® Ranked a Top Franchise for Veterans by Entrepreneur Magazine

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise Makes the 2022 List at #4 out of 150

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation, has been ranked 4th on Entrepreneur magazine's 2022 list of Top Franchises for Veterans. This is the fifth consecutive year FASTSIGNS has been recognized in the top 10 and the sixth year the brand has been included on this list, which highlights a wide variety of franchises that provide advantageous opportunities for veterans.

Entrepreneur magazine's Top Franchises for Veterans list ranks the top 150 franchises that offer incentives and other programs to help veterans become franchisees. FASTSIGNS, which is already associated with low start-up costs, provides veteran-friendly financing options including 50% off the initial franchise fee for veterans and first responders as well as reduced royalties for the first 12 months of business.

"FASTSIGNS is proud to support and provide opportunities for our nation's veterans, and the continued recognition on Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans list is a testament to our success," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "Veterans are some of the most qualified and ideal candidates for franchise business ownership, with the drive, work ethic and integrity needed to run a successful business. We have consistently seen those who have served thrive as business owners with our brand's support behind them, and we look forward to helping more veterans achieve their goals as FASTSIGNS continues to grow."

To develop the list of the Top Franchises for Veterans, Entrepreneur invited hundreds of companies to take part in a survey that requested information regarding each company's veteran programs. Such information included the company's veteran incentives and how veteran franchisees are attracted to and supported by the company, as well as how each company scored in the 2022 Franchise 500 list.

"Veterans have good discipline and the ability to look for solutions, which provides a leg-up working within a structured franchise system," said Navy veteran Daniel Nichols, who owns a FASTSIGNS in The Woodlands, TX.

To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 760 locations in 46 states and eight countries. Of these FASTSIGNS franchisees, around 14% are veterans.

To view FASTSIGNS in the full Entrepreneur magazine Top Franchises for Veterans list, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/topfranchiseveterans. Results can also be seen in the October/November issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679).

For more information about owning a FASTSIGNS franchise, visit https://www.fastsigns.com.

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.