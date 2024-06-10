FASTSIGNS® Receives Prestigious Recognition by Entrepreneur as a Top Franchise for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

The leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise among just 100 brands recognized for diversity and inclusion efforts

CARROLLTON, Texas, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, has been ranked on Entrepreneur's 2024 Top Franchises for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion list. The ranking recognizes the top 100 franchise brands that are at the forefront of advancing diversity, equity and inclusion, both at the corporate level and within the ranks of their franchisees.

As an active member of both VetFran and DiversityFran , as well as through the brand's Diversity and Inclusion committee, FASTSIGNS' recognition underscores its commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive culture. The companies featured in the ranking were chosen editorially by Entrepreneur based on extensive research of the brands and data from the Franchise 500 list. Factors considered include incentives to help franchisees from underrepresented groups join the system, diversity among franchisees and within the leadership team, and other programs or initiatives undertaken related to DEI.

"As an industry leader and prominent brand with over 775 locations worldwide, FASTSIGNS is a shining example of how creating a diverse and inclusive network can have a tangible impact on the strength of a brand," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "This recognition underscores the strides FASTSIGNS has taken to foster an inclusive and diverse culture, including the establishment of our Diversity and Inclusion committee and ongoing support of the IFA's diversity initiatives within franchising. As we continue to lead the charge for creating opportunities in franchising regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation, FASTSIGNS is proud to foster inclusivity across our network."

Composed of a diverse group of FASTSIGNS franchisees selected from the brand's global network, FASTSIGNS' Diversity and Inclusion committee was created to foster an environment that promotes and prioritizes diversity and inclusion (D&I) within not only the FASTSIGNS system but also the broader signage and franchising industries. Since its inception in 2021, the group has raised awareness of diversity and inclusion with the executive team and among franchisees, raising D&I topics and education to prime focus at FASTSIGNS' annual convention, discussing recruitment, retention and client relationships through a D&I perspective and more.

"While I came across an opportunity with FASTSIGNS, I did some research on the franchise and liked what I saw, including willingness to support LGBTQI+ franchisees," shared Kevin Jones, FASTSIGNS® of Santa Rosa franchisee and member of the brand's Diversity and Inclusion committee. "As a part of the Diversity and Inclusion committee, I have the chance to make a difference everyday in ways I did not necessarily foresee. I am proud to be part of the brand."

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $248,083 - $344,624, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. As a member of VetFran, the brand offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or 214-346-5679) or visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

The full ranking can be viewed in Entrepreneur's May/June issue of the print magazine or online at https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-diversity-ranking .

