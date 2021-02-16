FASTSIGNS Recognized As a Top 100 Franchise for 2021 by Franchise Gator

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise, announced today it has been ranked as one of the Top 100 Franchises of 2021 by Franchise Gator. Developed to assist prospective franchisees in their search for a franchise opportunity to invest in, the Top 100 Franchises ranked FASTSIGNS as #3 for its strong growth, financial stability, experience, and several other criteria.

"Being identified by Franchise Gator as one of the top franchise opportunities in the country once again is an accomplishment we are extremely proud of. This recognition is a testament to the strength of the brand, our franchisees, support team and the FASTSIGNS proven business model. Last year showed us that in turbulent times our franchisees can and will persevere to come out of the other side stronger than ever. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the success of an unprecedented year through this esteemed ranking, and we look forward to our growth throughout 2021," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer.

FASTSIGNS reported exceptional results in 2020, including the signing of over 31 franchise agreements in the U.S and Canada to develop new, co-branded, and conversion centers and the opening of more than 30 locations, including its first center in the Dominican Republic. Much of FASTSIGNS' success in 2020 can be credited to centers being deemed essential businesses, allowing franchisees to pivot their services to focus on serving their customers.

This year, FASTSIGNS is aiming to sign at least 35 franchise agreements across the U.S. in markets such as Southern California, the Midwest, New England, and along the Northeast Corridor. FASTSIGNS is particularly focusing on its co-brand and conversion programs, which help existing business owners add a FASTSIGNS to their store or fully convert their business to a FASTSIGNS franchise. FASTSIGNS has helped countless owners of print shops, photography studios, camera stores, embroidery shops, and more, diversify their product lines and services to meet the growing demand for signs, graphics, and visual communications. Both the co-brand franchise opportunity and conversion can be started with only $15,000 down on the initial franchise fee.

FASTSIGNS is known in the industry for equipping its franchisees with tools vital to securing the ongoing success of each individual location. In addition to the brand's online FASTSIGNS University, FASTSIGNS partners with 1HUDDLE, a workforce-training platform that converts unique training content into science-backed, quick-burst training games that are proven to accelerate workforce productivity.

FASTSIGNS also offers a special incentive for first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee — a savings of $24,875.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity. Entrepreneur magazine recently recognized FASTSIGNS as the #1 franchise opportunity in its category on its 2021 Franchise 500 list for the fifth consecutive year and #44 overall — the only sign, graphics, and visual communications company to be recognized in the top 100. In 2020, Entrepreneur magazine named FASTSIGNS a Top Growth Franchise and one of the Top Franchises for Veterans . Additionally, Franchise Direct named FASTSIGNS one of the Top 100 Global Franchises in 2021, and last year , FASTSIGNS was ranked on Franchise Times' annual Top 200+ list and Franchise Business Review named FASTSIGNS one of its Top Franchises for Second Careers and Top Franchises for Veterans . In 2019, the brand was named to America's Best Franchises to Buy list by Forbes magazine. Franchise Business Review has also recognized FASTSIGNS as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years, as well as inclusion on its Top 50 Franchises for Women and Top Service Franchises lists in 2019. FASTSIGNS has also received the Canadian Franchise Association Franchisees' Choice for eight consecutive years.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 740 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, the United Arab Emirates, Malta and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies of all sizes and across all industries attract more attention, communicate their message, promote their products, help visitors find their way and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

In 2020, Fastsigns Holdings Inc. acquired GTN CAPITAL GROUP, LLC the parent company of NerdsToGo, an emerging IT services franchise brand. Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ( [email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

About Franchise Gator

Franchise Gator, a unit of Dominion Enterprises' Franchise Ventures division, the leading demand generation platform for franchise growth. Launched in 2002, Franchise Gator has offered information on thousands of business and franchise opportunities available in more than 100 categories. Franchise Gator provides franchises with a performance-based model for franchise marketing. For more information, please visit www.GrowWithGator.com .

