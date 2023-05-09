FASTSIGNS Recognized as a Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Leading Sign and Graphics Organization Named a Top 50 Franchise for Women for the Third Consecutive Year

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS® , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, was identified by Franchise Business Review as being one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2023 Top Franchise for Women .

"FASTSIGNS is proud to provide our network with the opportunities, tools and resources they need to find success, regardless of their gender, race, orientation etc.," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands. "Receiving this recognition for the third consecutive year attests to FASTSIGNS' emphasis on cultivating a culture of inclusion for all of our franchisees and commitment to expanding opportunities across our network."

Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FASTSIGNS was among 322 franchise brands, representing over 8,100 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review's research on the Top Franchises for Women. Of the more than 765 FASTSIGNS centers around the world, around 21% are owned by women.

"While researching franchises, I selected an industry leader. The visibility, products and services that FASTSIGNS offers, coupled with their support of franchise owners, was evident," said Steph Drileck, FASTSIGNS franchisee in San Antonio, Texas. "We didn't want to invest in a franchise to just "buy a job" – we wanted to invest in a business opportunity as a calculated risk. We were confident that the FASTSIGNS business model combined with our dedication and hard work would pay off. And it has!"

FASTSIGNS franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance. The FASTSIGNS business model accommodates for all of these critical areas, especially for work/life balance by providing franchisees with a Monday to Friday work week and no evening work, perfect for women who wish to run a business while still having time for their family.

FASTSIGNS' survey data showed the following:

92% of franchisees "strongly agree" or "agree" to respecting the franchisor

95% of franchisees are likely to recommend FASTSIGNS to others

95% of franchisees rate their local market competitiveness above average, +20% higher than the industry benchmark

"Franchising is a terrific option for women seeking business ownership on a full- or part-time basis," said Michelle Rowan, president and COO of Franchise Business Review. "There are thousands of different franchise opportunities available, so before making the decision to invest in a particular franchise, it's important to research feedback from current female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, culture, and other key areas of business ownership. When you look at the brands on this year's list of the Top Franchises for Women, 87% of women said they enjoy owning and operating the business, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to business ownership."

For more information about FASTSIGNS®, visit https://www.fastsigns.com .

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2023 Top Franchises .

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 765 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List for the Seventh Consecutive Year for 2023 as well as being named a 2023 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

To learn more visit fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS . For information about the FASTSIGNS franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson ([email protected] or call 214.346.5679).

