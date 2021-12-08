FASTSIGNS Recognized in Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers for 2021

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchise Dictionary Magazine recognizes FASTSIGNS , the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, as one of the top 100 Game Changers of 2021. This recognition highlights franchises that fill a niche, help the communities they are a part of, and provide opportunities for aspiring business owners.

"We are honored to receive such high regard from Franchise Dictionary Magazine," said Mark Jameson, chief support and development officer at Propelled Brands. "This is only possible thanks to the hard work and commitment of our franchisees who work tirelessly to support each other and their communities. I am proud of every member of the FASTSIGNS family, and I cannot wait to see how we will continue to grow in 2022."

FASTSIGNS provides comprehensive, captivating signage and graphic solutions to help companies communicate their message and extend their branding. There are more than 750 independently owned and operated centers around the world, offering a diverse product range. Franchisees navigated the pandemic by fulfilling the critical signage needs for customers' including PPE and more to help hospitals, local governments, and businesses communicate important health and safety information.

"2021 was a challenging year for the world," said Alesia Visconti, CEO / Publisher of Franchise Dictionary Magazine. "A brand that earns the Top 100 Game Changers designation raises the bar and clearly sets itself apart! We are THRILLED to recognize and showcase these 100+ fran-tastic brands that went above and beyond. Congrats to this year's Game Changers!"

FASTSIGNS has experienced strong double-digit growth and is expected to exceed more than 15% comp sales in 2021 and continues to expand the franchise network, awarding more than 25 this year to develop locations in markets such as Southern CA, Western Canada, and Florida.

The total investment for a FASTSIGNS franchise is approximately $233,555 - $307,308 including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000 of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875.

The full list of the top 100 "Game Changers" can be found in the December issue of Franchise Dictionary Magazine.

About FASTSIGNS®

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is the leading sign and visual communications franchisor in North America, and is the worldwide franchisor of more than 750 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers in 8 countries including the United States and Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS locations provide comprehensive signage and graphic solutions to help companies in all industries communicate their message and extend their branding across all of their customer touchpoints.

FASTSIGNS is consistently ranked as a top franchise opportunity and recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees. In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed. The corporate umbrella includes FASTSIGNS®; SIGNWAVE® in Australia; NerdsToGo®, an emerging IT services franchise brand acquired in September 2020; and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite and Salon Plaza in June 2021. With a focus on business-to-business franchises and the people behind those businesses, Propelled Brands will help each franchise confidently navigate forward based on their unique position, momentum and purpose.

Learn more about sign and graphic solutions or find a location at fastsigns.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/fastsigns , Twitter @FASTSIGNS or Facebook at facebook.com/FASTSIGNS .

SOURCE FASTSIGNS International, Inc.