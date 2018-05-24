FASTSIGNS® Recruiting Franchise Candidates At International Franchise Expo In New York May 31 - June 2

CARROLLTON, Texas, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc., franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise, announced today that it will be attending and sponsoring the International Franchise Expo from May 31 – June 2 at The Javits Center in New York City. FASTSIGNS CEO Catherine Monson will speak at the event and share insights gained during her more than 30 years in franchising.

FASTSIGNS is recruiting franchisees for expansion throughout the U.S. and Canada, particularly in the Northeast, including the New York City metro area and Long Island. The brand also is seeking international partners worldwide to be master franchisees.

"Throughout North America, FASTSIGNS has over 400 markets ready for development, providing ample opportunities for entrepreneurs to join our leading brand. The International Franchise Expo is a strategic way to connect with thousands of entrepreneurs and future business owners both in the U.S. and abroad," said Mark Jameson, EVP of Franchise Support and Development, FASTSIGNS International, Inc. "We are thrilled to be exhibiting at the IFE and look forward to showing prospective franchisees some of our cutting-edge technology and why FASTSIGNS is the top-ranked franchisor in the sign, graphic and visual communications industry."

Entrepreneurs are encouraged to meet Catherine Monson and the brand's franchise development team at booth #214 to learn more about the benefits of being a franchisee. Additionally, FASTSIGNS will demonstrate one of the newest products available to franchisees — the Makitso® Sslab 50" digital signage kiosk with 4K touchscreen display. Created by 22Miles, the Makitso Sslab has an adjustable, motorized stand that allows users to change the display from an angled pedestal format to a flat tabletop.

During the three-day event, Monson will speak on a panel alongside other franchise experts on Thursday, May 31 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to discuss issues ranging from the cultural challenges of international expansion to the practical aspects of doing business across borders. On Saturday, June 2 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., Monson will join FASTSIGNS multi-unit franchisee, Clint Ehlers, of Willow Grove and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to share how they work together to achieve a balance between the Franchisor and the Franchisee in order to create a successful brand and position FASTSIGNS as one of the top-ranked brands for franchisee satisfaction for over 10 years. Clint will also participate in additional panels throughout the expo.

In 2018, FASTSIGNS plans to open an additional 45 centers across the U.S. Internationally, FASTSIGNS is continuing to seek qualified candidates to grow its international footprint in target markets throughout the world, including Brazil, Quebec, North Africa, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and Latin America.

FASTSIGNS also offers special incentives to first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters. This incentive is a 50-percent discount on the franchise fee — a savings of $23,750. FASTSIGNS International, Inc. is pleased to offer first responders this incentive to become a franchisee and to be the only franchisor in their segment to offer a development incentive specifically to first responders.

After 38 years as a first responder in the fire service and law enforcement departments, franchisee Russ Mason opened his first FASTSIGNS location in St. Peters, Missouri, in 2015. "After being a first responder for 38 years, I was looking for a change that challenged me," Mason explained. "Many first responders are very mechanically inclined and business-minded, and the FASTSIGNS business model is well suited for self-motivated and hands-on individuals."

FASTSIGNS International, Inc. was ranked the #1 franchise opportunity in its category and 70 overall on Entrepreneur magazine's 2018 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Acknowledged by entrepreneurs and franchisors as a top competitive tool of measurement, the Franchise 500® recognizes FASTSIGNS, the only sign, graphics, and visual communications franchise to be recognized in the top 100, for its exceptional performance in areas including financial strength and stability, growth rate and brand power. FASTSIGNS also has been recognized for its franchisee satisfaction by being named a World Class Franchise by the Franchise Research Institute for five consecutive years and has been ranked by Franchise Business Review as one of the "Best of the Best" for franchisee satisfaction for the last 10 years. Additionally, FASTSIGNS also was named to Franchise Business Review's "Innovative Franchises" list in 2017 and a "Best-in-Category" franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2018. The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) recently recognized FASTSIGNS International, Inc. with a special six-year Franchisees' Choice designation for its strong relationship with Canadian franchisees, as well as extensive franchisee training and support.

