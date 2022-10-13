FASTSIGNS® Showcasing Nationwide Franchise Opportunities for Co-brands and Conversions

The Leading Sign, Graphics and Visual Communications Franchise Exhibiting at the 2022 PRINTING United Expo

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FASTSIGNS International, Inc. , franchisor of FASTSIGNS®, the leading sign, graphics and visual communications franchise in the nation, will attend the PRINTING United Expo (Booth #N1811) at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Oct. 19-21, which brings together businesses from across the printing industry. FASTSIGNS will showcase its available franchise opportunities nationwide, focusing in particular on opportunities through the company's co-brands with businesses such as print shops, photo processing and camera businesses, pack and ship stores and others, and a conversion program for independent sign businesses and printers.

"As our brand continues to grow across the nation, the PRINTING United Expo allows FASTSIGNS to share opportunities for co-brands and conversions with other businesses in our industry," said Mark Jameson, Chief Support and Development Officer at Propelled Brands. "We're proud to have over 760 locations operating around the world, with plans to target at least 400 more markets across the U.S. and Canada. With a nationally recognized brand, proven business model and support across our franchising network, we look forward to helping establish more business owners."

FASTSIGNS is currently seeking qualified franchisees with an emphasis on existing businesses to co-brand or convert. Owners of sign businesses can convert the business into a FASTSIGNS center to benefit from the proven business model and support system, or add a FASTSIGNS center to an existing business to receive training and support from the franchise system for just $15,000 down. By joining the FASTSIGNS family, franchisees receive local marketing and national brand marketing; sales support; technology support; supply chain and vendor discounts; and training.

"Prior to converting to FASTSIGNS, we were never able to achieve the sales goals we wanted. The processes and procedures allow us to obtain larger goals," said Jeff Chudoff, franchisee at FASTSIGNS of Maple Shade, New Jersey. "Doing business is so much easier and profitable. I'm disappointed I didn't convert sooner."

FASTSIGNS offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee -- a savings of $24,875. To date, FASTSIGNS operates more than 760 locations in 46 states and eight countries. Of these FASTSIGNS franchisees, around 14% are veterans.

FASTSIGNS is a leading national visual ideas company that creates a wide variety of comprehensive sign and graphics solutions. With over 35 years of experience, FASTSIGNS helps you achieve more than you ever thought possible. We are the worldwide franchisor of more than 760 independently owned and operated FASTSIGNS® centers. FASTSIGNS locations span across the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Canada, Chile, Grand Cayman, Malta, the Dominican Republic and Australia (where centers operate as SIGNWAVE®). FASTSIGNS is frequently recognized for franchisee satisfaction and through franchising awards which include being ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500® List For The Sixth Consecutive Year for 2022 as well as being named a 2022 Best-in-Category Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

In 2021, Propelled Brands was formed, and is now the multi-brand franchisor for FASTSIGNS®, NerdsToGo®, MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza® brands.

