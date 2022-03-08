FastSpring Launches Free Interactive Quoting for SaaS

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FastSpring announces the release of a free tool for SaaS sales teams that makes it easier for people all over the world to buy and sell software. For years FastSpring has helped startup and growth stage software companies quickly expand to new global markets by eliminating the complexities of selling software online. With FastSpring's Interactive Quotes (IQ) solution, SaaS sales teams can create, approve, and send pricing; help prospects understand custom quotes; and close deals faster with real-time insights on prospect behavior.

"Complex SaaS pricing kills too many deals," said Kurt Smith, General Manager of FastSpring IQ. "Reps waste too much time in Excel pricing calculators and iterating on quotes, and prospects are still left confused about how pricing works. IQ changes all that with an intuitive tool that simplifies pricing conversations."

FastSpring is offering a free version of FastSpring IQ that contains all the interactive functionality a sales rep needs to close deals faster. Users can also upgrade to a premium version to get access to advanced features designed for SaaS sales teams, including advanced workflows and approvals that save sales managers time and integrations with both HubSpot and Salesforce that make reps more efficient. "The harsh reality is that sales reps hate CPQ tools," added Ali Holmes, Senior Manager of IQ. "IQ eliminates the need for a CPQ, and reps love it because it actually helps them close deals faster — instead of slowing them down."

Interactive Quotes follows Digital Invoicing , a tool FastSpring released last year that extends their global, full-service payment capabilities to B2B transactions. Forty-seven percent of growth stage software companies that sell globally are selling through sales reps and through a self-serve channel. With these added capabilities, FastSpring is now the leading multichannel solution for software companies that want to minimize complexity as their businesses and go-to-market strategies evolve over time.

SaaS companies looking to simplify the pricing process and close deals faster now have a viable, free solution.

To learn more, visit FastSpring.com/B2B .

About FastSpring

FastSpring is the #1 full-stack commerce platform for growth-stage SaaS and software companies worldwide. We handle the complexity of selling digital goods globally. From digital payments to quotes and invoices, to compliance, risk, and taxes, regardless of how you sell your products - ecommerce/self serve or rep-assisted - FastSpring partners with you so you can focus on growing your business. Today, over 3,500 companies trust FastSpring to enable over 12 million transactions every year across the globe.

