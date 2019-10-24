Fastweb Launches 8th Annual Student Contributor Series

WESTON, Mass., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb, the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, announces the eighth annual Student Contributor series. Each year, a group of diverse and inspiring student writers are selected to share their first-hand experiences on the topics that matter most to their peers throughout the school year.

The writers selected for the Student Contributor series represent all academic levels and develop articles that demonstrate real life student experiences. "Annually our student writers share a personal perspective on their journey toward meeting their college objectives," said Mark Nelson, Vice President, Fastweb. "Now in our eighth year, we once again look forward to the unique stories from our Student Contributor team."

The opportunity to apply to the Fastweb Student Contributor series was extended to Fastweb student members with listed career interests such as; creative writing, journalism, news media, publishing and related fields. Applicants were required to provide a brief personal summary, as well as a 250-word writing sample on a topic relating to their experience with the scholarship, financial aid or admissions process. From the many applicants these talented writers were selected:

Mary Bellm , College Sophomore, Truman State University

, College Sophomore, Osasere Ewansiha, College Freshman, San Jacinto College

Kayla Hankins , High School Senior, Bishop O'Dowd High School

, High School Senior, Bishop Aleena Islam , High School Junior, Panther Creek High School

, High School Junior, Panther Creek High School Cherish Recera, College Junior, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Charles Schnell , High School Senior, Palm Valley School

, High School Senior, Palm Valley School Shreya Thalvayapati, High School Junior, Hopkinton High School

Caleb Wensloff , High School Senior, Glacier High School Charter

Get to know this year's talented team of student contributors and read their current articles on Fastweb.

