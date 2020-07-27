Fastweb.com and Finaid.org Enhance Financial Aid Support Tools for Students, Educators and Parents

WESTON, Mass., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastweb (www.fastweb.com), the leading website for scholarship and financial aid information and a member of the Monster network, has added a student-centered Financial Aid resource section to support students in their efforts to pay for school. Concurrently, Finaid (www.finaid.org), sister site to Fastweb, released its renovated website that supports students, educators, and parents seeking information on financial aid.

These simultaneous website enhancements focus on an emergent need for students to have a place to access financial aid information and stay informed. For parents and educators, these resources strengthen the tools they can access to support their children and students on the path to college.

Fastweb's new comprehensive Financial Aid section is designed specifically to be student-focused and highlight key topics that relate to their needs. The section spotlights how to fill out the FAFSA, find state student aid deadlines, and a selection of informative articles.

Finaid updated its entire website. Since its inception in 1994, Finaid has been offering in-depth financial aid information and related topics. Visitors can easily find facts to help navigate meaningful financial aid scenarios. The newly streamlined site emphasizes essential information and provides online calculators and links to current scholarships and educational loan information.

Fastweb is a no cost service for students at all education levels. Students simply create a profile indicating their interests, and Fastweb generates relevant scholarship matches to pursue. Additionally, with Fastweb's College Scholarship Directory, all students can search for awards by school year, ethnicity, unique situations and more. Finaid is a site dedicated to topics specific to financial aid. All resources are no cost, for all visitors.

Fastweb, a top site in the Monster network, is the nation's recognized leader in helping students pay for school, by providing scholarship and financial aid information, as well as information on jobs and internships. As the oldest and most popular free online scholarship matching service, one out of three college-bound seniors use the site and more than 50 million users have benefitted from Fastweb's information and services. Fastweb lets students create personalized profiles that can be matched against its expansive databases of colleges and scholarships. To learn more about Fastweb, visit www.fastweb.com and follow Fastweb on social media for the latest on paying for school all year long: Twitter (at @PayingForSchool); Facebook; Instagram and Pinterest.

Finaid a part of the Monster network was established in the fall of 1994 as a public service. This award-winning site has grown into the most comprehensive source of student financial aid information, advice, and tools—on or off the web. Finaid has a stellar reputation in the educational community as the best web site of its kind. It's comprehensive, informative, objective, and is the best first stop on the web for students looking for ways to finance their education.

Monster is a global leader in connecting the right people to the right jobs. Every day, Monster aims to make every workplace happier and more productive by transforming the way employers find talent and candidates find careers. For 25 years, Monster has worked to transform the recruiting industry. Today, the company leverages innovative digital, social, and mobile solutions, including Monster Studios and SearchMonster, to enable employers and candidates to see each other more clearly. Monster is a digital venture owned by Randstad North America, a subsidiary of Randstad N.V., a $26 billion international provider of flexible work and human resources services.

