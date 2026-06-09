Fatbeam Fiber Awarded Major E-Rate Contract with Boise Independent School District

BOISE, Idaho, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fatbeam Fiber, a leading provider of fiber-based network solutions, today announced it has been awarded a significant E-Rate contract with the Boise Independent School District (BISD), delivering next-generation connectivity to support students, educators, and administrative operations across the district.

Through this partnership, Fatbeam will deploy a dedicated wide area network (WAN) designed to connect district facilities with reliable, scalable fiber infrastructure. The network will enable seamless communication, enhance digital learning, and improve operational efficiency across the district locations.

"This partnership represents a major milestone for Fatbeam and reinforces our commitment to supporting education through reliable, future-ready infrastructure," said Paul Merritt, CEO of Fatbeam Fiber. "We're proud to partner with Boise Independent School District to deliver a dedicated network that empowers students, educators, and staff with the connectivity they need, both today and into the future."

Fatbeam's solution provides BISD with a fully dedicated fiber network, giving the district exclusive use of its bandwidth and greater control over its infrastructure. This approach enhances performance, strengthens reliability, and ensures long-term scalability as technology needs evolve.

Beyond the district, this project is part of Fatbeam's broader, ongoing investment in expanding fiber infrastructure throughout the Boise community, including increased access to fiber-to-the-home service for local residents as well as enhanced connectivity for businesses across the Treasure Valley.

About Fatbeam Fiber

Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, Fatbeam Fiber has specialized in high‑capacity fiber‑optic networks across the Western United States since 2010. Fatbeam serves schools, businesses, government entities, healthcare organizations, and residential communities with scalable, future‑ready connectivity solutions designed to support long‑term growth.

Media Contact:

Keeley Fenley

Marketing Manager, Fatbeam Fiber

[email protected]

SOURCE FATBEAM, LLC