Father-Daughter Duo to Bring Blo Blow Dry Bar to Palm Beach County, Sign Seven Unit Agreement

North America's Leading Blow Dry Bar Franchise Announces Historic Deal with Boca Raton as First Target Area

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blo Blow Dry Bar, North America's original blow dry bar and blow dry bar franchise, has announced a seven-unit agreement for Palm Beach County, FL, which ties the largest individual deal in company history. Site selection for the first location is currently underway in the Boca Raton area, with additional target areas spanning across the eastern coastline.

Spearheading Blo Blow Dry Bar's expansion in Palm Beach County is serial entrepreneur, Kenny Trattner, whose experience spans various industries from real estate to retail. Trattner previously owned and operated an auto business for 15 years and grew it to five locations across Austin, TX. Excited to start a new endeavor, Trattner ultimately has joined the Blo Blow Dry Bar system for his daughter, Lyndsi Levitt, who will serve in an operational role. Having attended beauty school, Levitt is a licensed master esthetician with a raw passion for the beauty and wellness industries and is currently achieving her cosmetology license.

"With my business experience, Lyndsi's industry experience, and Blo Blow Dry Bar's proven successful business model, we have the exact recipe needed for success," said Trattner. "We are excited about this seven-unit agreement, but I do believe this is just the beginning of our partnership with Blo. Combined, Lyndsi and I will focus on providing our guests and members with a pleasant and personalized customer experience, with the ultimate goal of creating a family environment throughout our local market."

As a Florida resident for more than 11 years, Trattner knows Boca Raton well and identified the need for a Blo Blow Dry Bar in the area and along Palm Beach County. He already has plans to continue to expand his business past his initial seven-unit agreement.

"Having direct experience working in the industry, I have seen what works and what doesn't," said Levitt. "I look forward to taking this knowledge and applying it to our bars, and becoming a go-to solution for everyone in these communities."

With a favorable real estate landscape and vast opportunity for market growth, company executives are actively seeking franchisees to continue to expand in key markets across the country.

"Our brand has seen success in Florida and are excited to partner with Kenny and Lyndsi to further expand our presence in these prime markets," said Vanessa Yakobson, CEO of Blo Blow Dry Bar. "As an industry-leading brand, monumental agreements like this will keep us on a positive trajectory as we provide more markets with catwalk-quality blow outs."

Blo Blow Dry Bar creates a space where people of all ages, ethnicities and orientations are welcomed, represented and made to feel gorgeous while emphasizing the need for self-care and wellness. Combining a sophisticated design with a fun and energetic environment, the blow dry bar cultivates a seamless and enjoyable experience for guests upon their arrival, during and after their services. Expertly trained stylists are available for consultation seven days a week to meet the needs of all guests. The brand's hair menu includes their signature styles, ranging from sleek and straight to lively and bouncy curls, with customizable options such as braids, ponytails and updos for any occasion. Blo also offers makeup services from expert artists on-hand to help guests look and feel amazing for any occasion.

The growing franchise is just at the start of the runway, staking its claim as a leader in the $47 billion a year industry and continues to expand at a rapid rate. Every year, more cities across the globe are painted pink. Every day, a new guest discovers how wonderful the Blo Blow Dry Bar experience is. Superior service and consistent results are a top priority for all guests as well as franchisees. The brand goes beyond beauty – it is strategically positioned to meet growing customer demands within the wellness and self-care industries with an established foundation for business success.

Blo Blow Dry Bar is currently seeking single- and multi- unit operators to join the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities visit https://franchise.blomedry.com/.

About Blo Blow Dry Bar

Blo Blow Dry Bar is North America's original blow dry bar and the world's largest blow dry bar franchise. The company transformed beauty norms and reinvented the salon industry when it launched the "no cuts, no color" concept: only blow outs. Since opening its first location in Canada in 2007, Blo has grown to over 140 locations across the U.S. and Canada and continues to expand rapidly. With a mission to enhance the lives of those in the community through the power of flawless blow outs and beauty services, Blo Blow Dry Bar offers perfectly styled hair and exceptional customer experiences seven days a week. For more information visit www.blomedry.com.

